Louisiana State

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Albany leaves one dead

By Raven Little
 5 days ago

ALBANY, La. (KLFY)– According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, Logan St. Romain, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

State police say St. Romain, of Tickfaw, was travelling south on L.A. Hwy 43 in a 2003 Ford Ranger. The vehicle ran off the road and overturned while trying to pass another car.

St. Romain was unrestrained and ejected from his vehicle.

Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

This investigation is ongoing.

