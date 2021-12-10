No. 649: Cooking with Flay, discovering exoplanets, ticking toward Armageddon and fulfilling dreams at FSC

Scientists just added 301 exoplanets to an already confirmed cohort of more than 4,000 worlds outside our solar system. Most exoplanets known to scientists have been discovered by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft, which was retired in October 2018 after nine years of collecting data from deep space. Kepler, which as of its retirement had discovered more than 2,600 exoplanets, “revealed our night sky to be filled with billions of hidden planets—more planets even than stars,” NASA reports in a press release. Kepler would look for temporary dimness in the stars it was observing, a sign that a planet may be moving in front of it from the spacecraft’s perspective. The easiest planets to detect have been gas giants like Saturn and Jupiter. But scientists have also been able to use data from Kepler to identify Earth-like planets in the habitable zone, an area around a star that’s neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist on a planet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO