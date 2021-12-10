ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 649: Cooking with Flay, discovering exoplanets, ticking toward Armageddon and fulfilling dreams at FSC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnd run: It’s Friday, intrepid innovator, and you’ve done it again – another workweek conquered, another well-earned weekend on tap. Well played, as usual!. Before we clock out, just one more day to get through – and we’re here to help you get through it in fine form. Let’s...

Innovate Long Island

In Long Island first, FSC eyes ‘dreamer’ scholarships

Front-page fights over women’s rights may divide us, border security may frighten us and faith in our elected officials may be staggeringly low – but the American Dream is alive and well at Farmingdale State College. The Washington-based, donor-supported nonprofit has announced a goal of awarding 1,500 scholarships – covering...
FARMINGDALE, NY
pbs.org

Deep learning tool helps NASA discover 301 exoplanets

Scientists just added 301 exoplanets to an already confirmed cohort of more than 4,000 worlds outside our solar system. Most exoplanets known to scientists have been discovered by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft, which was retired in October 2018 after nine years of collecting data from deep space. Kepler, which as of its retirement had discovered more than 2,600 exoplanets, “revealed our night sky to be filled with billions of hidden planets—more planets even than stars,” NASA reports in a press release. Kepler would look for temporary dimness in the stars it was observing, a sign that a planet may be moving in front of it from the spacecraft’s perspective. The easiest planets to detect have been gas giants like Saturn and Jupiter. But scientists have also been able to use data from Kepler to identify Earth-like planets in the habitable zone, an area around a star that’s neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist on a planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Milton Daily Standard

'Susquehanna Life' fulfilled a dream

LEWISBURG — “Susquehanna Life” Publisher Erica Shames recently announced that Volume 28, Issue 4 of her highly-regarded lifestyle magazine would be its last. With nearly 29 years complete, Shames reflected on the experience of taking a long-time love for lifestyle magazines and turning it into both a livelihood and a showcase for the region. The quarterly publication developed a reputation for covering topics which may even have been news to local people.
ENTERTAINMENT
scitechdaily.com

Citizen Scientists Discover Young-Jupiter-Like Object Missed by Previous Exoplanet Searches

New study finds a world about 146 light years away that’s not quite a planet, not quite a brown dwarf. Citizen scientists have discovered a new object orbiting a Sun-like star that had been missed by previous searches. The object is very distant from its host star—more than 1,600 times farther than the Earth is from the Sun—and is thought to be a large planet or a small brown dwarf, a type of object that is not massive enough to burn hydrogen like true stars. Details about the new world are published on December 9, 2021, in The Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
Author Ed Anderson

Florida fathers expecting triplets plan to fight to have all three names on the birth certificate

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott HutchinsonInstagram. Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.
FLORIDA STATE
The Richmond Standard

Dream fulfilled: Richmond native hired as Southwest pilot

When he was about five years old, Malachi Sanders flew on a 747 airplane to Hawaii, his first-ever flight. The experience sparked within him a lifelong passion that has culminated in the onetime Richmond resident being hired by Southwest as a pilot, and his launch of an upcoming scholarship aimed at helping others achieve the same dream.
Daily Voice

Twindemic? Long Island Flu Cases On Rise

A “twindemic” could be on the horizon for Long Island residents as the region begins to grapple with a rise in flu cases as New York contends with the winter surge of new COVID-19 infections.In the latest update from the Department of Health, New York recorded 2,871 cases of influenza out of more t…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Fendi Opens New Milan Boutique Inside the Historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 15, 2021: Fendi has opened the doors to its latest boutique in Milan. Located inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city’s major landmarks, the new shop features the Italian luxury brand’s women’s and men’s collections over three levels. The 2,700 square-foot boutique is a contemporary reinterpretation of Milan’s historical buildings of early decades of twentieth century, according to the brand. The ground floor is dedicated to women’s bags, accessories and shoes displayed on champagne metal shelves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose locals discover Ethiopian home cooking at Mudai

Editor’s Note: The Biz Beat is a new monthly series highlighting local small businesses and restaurants in Silicon Valley. Mudai Ethiopian Restaurant owner and chef Selam Tkabo has a passion for cooking and strives to “serve happiness” through traditional, homemade dishes. She recreates flavorful family recipes, rich in exotic African spices, she learned to make... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose locals discover Ethiopian home cooking at Mudai appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Innovate Long Island

For Long Island businesses, net-zero ideas abound

The urgency around global warming and climate change is increasing worldwide – and especially so here on Long Island, where rising sea levels, severe weather events and changing ocean temperatures threaten homes and livelihoods. Long Island businesses can help lead the way, driving innovation and sustainable growth while combatting...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

