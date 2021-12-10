ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Create a Vector-Based Movie Recommendation System

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding a movie recommendation system using transformers and vector-based technology. In this post, I am going to show you how to vectorize a movie dataset and at the end of the tutorial, I am going to complete the movie recommendation system using nearest neighbors. Full code available at my...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Samsung Taps Synopsys' AI-based Design System

Synopsys recently announced that its AI-based design system has been used by Samsung to successfully complete a state-of-the-art, high-performance design at an advanced process technology, the most recent of several products designed using Synopsys artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-designed product will be manufactured on Samsung's advanced manufacturing process. To achieve...
SOFTWARE
learnbonds.com

How To Create A Bep20 Token

Every day, new and new users are flocking into the race to hold and trade cryptocurrencies. With these, new technologies are developing every day and queries for those are also rising in the mind of crypto enthusiasts. In this article today let us find out about the bep 20 token and how you can create it.
MARKETS
towardsdatascience.com

Creating Fake Maps with GANs

From the moment I learned of ML models that could create new, artistic images, I wanted to try it. As somewhat of a creative endeavour, I wanted to see if GANs could help me create fake maps, and consequently help inspire perspective about maps and my world. My expectation was...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Vector#Software#Movie Titles#Relevanceai
design-reuse.com

Codeplay Software partners with Andes Technology to achieve Software First SoC Design for AI-based applications using RISC-V Vector Processors

Codeplay’s Acoran Software Platform adds support for AndesCore™ NX27V. San Francisco, California – December 6, 2021 – Codeplay Software®, the industry leader and pioneer in Open-Standard software tools and services for artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and high-performance computing announced support for Andes Technology Corporation’s AndesCore™ NX27V IP. Andes Technology is a leader in high-performance / low-power IP and a founding premier member of RISC-V International. The NX27V is an RV64GC vector processor supporting the RISC-V Vector specification with up to 512-bit VLEN and SIMD width (or DLEN). It allows SoC designers to create next-generation compute-acceleration solutions that leverage AI, ML, and HPC in both the edge and the cloud. Initially, Codeplay will deliver support through the AndesCore performance simulator that provides near cycle accurate information. This will enable customers to implement a software-first strategy and then move to specific SoC architecture based on the NX27V.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Ready to Brush Up on Your Python Skills?

Python — a 30-year-old programming language — remains one of data science’s greatest common denominators. Judging by the number of tutorials and deep dives we publish daily on its functions, quirks, and ever-expanding number of libraries, it’s going nowhere. (Sorry, Julia fans!) On this week’s Variable,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Dark Side of Transfer Learning

Security Vulnerabilities in Pretraining with Base/Foundation Models. Transfer learning began as a golden child of image recognition and has quickly become an established pillar of deep learning — for good reason. Base models allow for a new wave of extraordinarily accessible and effective deep learning applications. Whilst being incredibly...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Git and GitHub basics for Data Scientists

This year, as Head of Science for the UCL Data Science Society, the society is presenting a series of 20 workshops covering topics such as introduction to Python, a Data Scientists toolkit and Machine learning methods, throughout the academic year. For each of these the aim is to create a series of small blogposts that will outline the main points with links to the full workshop for anyone who wishes to follow along. All of these can be found in our GitHub repository, and will be updated throughout the year with new workshops and challenges.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Egypt
nashvillechatterclass.com

How to Improve Computer Security? Recommendations from an Expert

If someone has a home computer then their goal is to always keep it secure from viruses and ransomwares. While many of us don’t know where to begin from, some of us don’t know who’s advice to rely on. I have extensive experience in improving computer security, here are some tips I can recommend to improve your computer security.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Train Your Own Variational Auto-Encoder for Sound Generation with AWS SageMaker

A simple recipe to use AWS SageMaker in script mode to train your custom TensorFlow model with all the horsepower you need. Entering the 22nd of 150 epochs after 10 hours of training, I realized the 3000 wav file dataset was a bit tough to swallow for my 5 year old MacBook Pro. The Free Spoken Digit Dataset contains recordings from 6 speakers and 50 of each digit per speaker in 8kHz .wav format. As I was following along the outstanding video series on Sound Generation With Neural Networks by Valerio Velardo, I found myself stuck in an endless training phase. The goal is to train a custom-made Variational Auto-Encoder to generate sound digits.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Python Set Operations: Complete Guide — Data Structures

In this article we will focus on a complete walk through of Python set operations. At this point the reader should be familiar with Python sets. If you would like a refresher, or are new to sets, please check out the Python sets beginner’s guide. In this tutorial, let’s...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Rome’s Libraries Readers’ Comments Analysis with Deep Learning

Topic modeling, sentiment analysis, and readers clustering to derive insights on users preferences and perform tailored recommendations. This posts describes, along with Python code, an analysis of the readers’ comments open dataset from Rome’s libraries made publicly available by “Istituzione Biblioteche di Roma”¹. The analysis...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Playing Chess With A Generalized AI

Combining MuZero and Perceiver IO to Create a Generalized AI. Hi everyone, today we’re going to be improving upon our chess AI we created in my Building a Chess Engine Part 2 by converting it to a more generalized system. This lesson is going to be technical again, so please bear with me. I try to supply both equations and diagrams to help make things a little easier.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Perform Sentiment Analysis Over Audio Files with Python

Exploring how to extract sentiment in speech using AssemblyAI API. Sentiment Analysis refers to a collection of processes that are performed over textual data — as part of Natural Language Processing — in order to detect the sentiment in the input text. This sentiment can usually be classified...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Discover The Powerful Way To Self-Learn Data Science Effectively

The technique I am going to share here is not something novel. In fact, it is something that every one of us would have used at some point in time. But not just commonly adopted while learning data science. While in college just before an exam. When there are too many topics to cover. It is common for the students to split the topics among a group. Each one would study the topic assigned to them. Finally, everyone gets together to share their learning and with others. This is an incredibly efficient method to quickly cover vast topics.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Write Switch Statements in Python

The typical way to deal with multiway branching in programming languages is the if-else clause. When we need to code numerous scenarios, an alternative is the so-called switch or case statement that is supported by most modern languages. For Python versions < 3.10 however, there was no such statement that...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Collect a Reddit Dataset

Reddit is a social media platform structured in sub-forums, or subreddits, each focused on a given topic. Some public subreddits can be deep wells of fun and interesting data, ready to be explored! However, it can be daunting to even think of how to collect that data, especially in large amounts.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Knowledge graph completion with PyKEEN and Neo4j

Integrate PyKEEN library with Neo4j for multi-class link prediction using knowledge graph embedding models. A couple of weeks ago, I met Francois Vanderseypen, a Graph Data Science consultant. We decided to join forces and start a Graph Machine learning blog series. This blog post will present how to perform knowledge graph completion, which is simply a multi-class link prediction. Instead of just predicting a link, we are also trying to predict its type.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Streamlit Hands-On: Features and Tips For Enhanced App User Experience

Level-Up Your Streamlit Skills with A Real-World Use Case and Complete Code Example. Streamlit is a free, open-source, all-python framework that enables data scientists to quickly build interactive dashboards and web apps with no front-end web development experience required. It was first introduced to the data science world in 2019 and since then has quickly gained popularity among data science practitioners and enthusiasts.
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

How To Label The Values Plots With Matplotlib

Matplotlib can be a bit tricky to use. I have especially struggled with displaying the values of data points on my plots. Initially I though that this should be a simple task, but I have found out that it is not quite as easy as I had expected. Therefore, in this post I explain how you can do it, and I will make it as simple to understand as possible.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy