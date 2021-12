On the eve of what is one of the most anticipated Marvel films since Avengers: Endgame SONY unveils a brand new trailer for their Animated Spider-Man Universe. The 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is considered by many to be one of the best animated super hero films ever made. Not only was it a critical and financial success, but it also revitalized SONY’s Feature Animation Division, which had not been doing well in recent years due to failures like The Emoji Movie. But now SONY is taking advantage of the success of Spider-Verse, both in Live Action and Animation.

