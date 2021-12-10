Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stunning Gladwyne Colonial with Inground Pool, Amazing Landscaping, and Stylish Accents

This spacious flex 2 bedroom has great light and open views. The living room is large enough to flex to a two-bedroom (with pre-approved room dividers.) Bathroom features ceramic tile and tri-view medicine cabinet. In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space. A part-time doorman building, Habitat has a Resident Manager, a landscaped and furnished roof deck, laundry and dry cleaning valet on-site, and a complimentary fitness center.Security Deposit: At Manhattan Skyline, we are always looking for ways to make your life easier. Pay a small monthly fee to The Guarantors, and never pay a security deposit again. The Guarantors directly insures your landlord for your apartment, so you don't need to worry.Lease Guarantors: We make it easy for you to secure a lease by working closely with third-party guarantors such as Insurent, Jetty, and The Guarantors. Contact our On-Site Leasing Agent for more information.***Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

