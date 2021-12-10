ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats' Tweets Supporting Jussie Smollett Still Live Despite Guilty Verdict

By Darragh Roche
 5 days ago
A jury found the former "Empire" actor had made three false police reports claiming to have been the victim of a racist, homophobic...

susan
3d ago

"One of the most famous black and gay men in America"??? -- Who is she kidding? I never heard of this guy before this story hit the news! That's probably why he pulled the hoax. Nobody knew who he was!

Terry Scott
3d ago

if this was a white actor they would be saying that he was racist for saying that 2 black guys beat him up and he would be found guilty of a hate crime against blacks

Silence is golden.
3d ago

I believe these are old Tweets. of people who just naturally fall in line. I always thought his story was suspicious from the get. it sounded like a bad Lee Daniels episode of that trash TV show.

