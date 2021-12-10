11-year-old hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11-year-old girl suffered serious head and lower body injuries after being struck while crossing the street near State Route 21 in the Town of Canandaigua Thursday.

Officials say a Toyota Rav-4 made contact with the victim as she was crossing the road around 3 p.m.

The 11-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment via Mercy Flight.

According to authorities, no charges have been filed against the driver at this time. An investigation into the incident continues. Access to State Route 21 was suspended for approximately two hours.

