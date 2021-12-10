ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Cheerleader Makayla Noble Describes Moment She Was Paralyzed

By Kashmira Gander
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The high school cheerleader from Prosper said she instantly knew she was paralyzed when she landed on her...

Jan 55
5d ago

Cheering is dangerous,,,, my daughter torn up knees ankles and back…living in pain at 47 years !!!! Not worth the glamorous light on the field..

Elaine@King
5d ago

Mak is a very special young lady. Don’t you ever let them tell you that you can’t.

ibin falasteen
5d ago

I'm so proud of you young lady. I know u can do this just have faith in God and your self and nothing will stop you. ❤❤

