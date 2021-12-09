Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour With Buckcherry

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper introduced shock rock to the masses—and now he’s bringing it to NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. The man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the ‘70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He’ll be joined by Buckcherry, the ‘90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.
