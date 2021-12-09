ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour With Buckcherry

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT...

940wfaw.com

Paso Robles Daily News

Alice Cooper coming to Vina Robles

– Alice Cooper with special guest Ace Frehley will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on April 23, 2022. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Joe Jackson Announces 2022 ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ Spring Tour

'80s hitmaker Joe Jackson has rolled out his 28-date “Sing, You Sinners!” 2022 tour. Jackson launches the jaunt on May 11th playing Durham, North Carolina's Fletcher Hall and performing through June 25th when he hits Charleston, South Carolina's Charleston Music Hall. Joe Jackson will forever be remembered for his 1970's...
CELEBRITIES
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
California State
phillyvoice.com

The Menzingers announce spring tour, which will conclude in Philly

As residents move into the third year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amid news of the new omicron variant, reopening and recovery plans are still underway. For the music industry, artists across the country are planning to head out on tour in the new year. Scranton-based punk bank The Menzingers announced a spring tour across North America, which will open in Rochester, NY on April 1.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Alice Cooper On March 22nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper introduced shock rock to the masses—and now he’s bringing it to NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. The man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the ‘70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He’ll be joined by Buckcherry, the ‘90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.
NEWARK, NJ
mxdwn.com

Eddie Vedder Announces Spring 2022 ‘Earthlings’ North American Tour Dates

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new tour for February 2022 with his band the Earthlings. The earthlings are made up of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. The tour will start in New York and end in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the tour are only available to those who sign up on Eddie Vedder’s Ticketmaster request page and be verified as a fan. There is no general public sale of the tickets, and registration is open through Sunday, December 5.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Incubus, Alice Cooper, Sierra Ferrell, Tempers, Gully Boys, more

ALICE COOPER (WITH BUCKCHERRY, ACE FREHLEY) Alice Cooper will be on tour this spring with '90s rock vets Buckcherry opening most shows, and Ace Frehley opening a few others. Dates kick off March 18 at Foxwoods resort and wrap up April 22 in Paso Robles, CA, with a Newark, NJ show at NJPAC on March 22. Before that run he's got more North American shows in January and February. All dates are here.
MUSIC
rock107.com

Alice Cooper Weekend

Rock 107's Night Guy Alice Cooper is coming to NEPA! You think he would be happy just doing weeknights 7-Midnight! But Now He is taking over the Weekend and is Taking over the Mohegan Sun Arena for Rock 107's 42nd Anniversary Show!. This weekend win tickets to see Alice Cooper...
MUSIC
metalinjection

PRIMUS Announces New Leg of RUSH Tribute Tour For Spring 2022

Primus is extending their Rush tribute tour well into 2022 with a handful of new dates. The new dates are supported by Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels depending on what date you're attending. Much like the 2021 iteration, Primus will perform Rush's entire 1977 album A Farewell To Kings followed by a set of their own material.
MUSIC
prrecordgazette.com

Shock rocker Alice Cooper to play Calgary

He’s no longer Eighteen, like the hit song that started it all, but shock rocker Alice Cooper is bringing his hit-heavy show to Calgary’s WinSport Arena in April 2022. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With a catalogue of earworms like Welcome to...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

Knocked Loose have announced the dates for a U.S. headlining run due to take place this coming spring. Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo have been announced as support acts for the trek. Early fan pre-sales will be launching shortly, with Knocked Loose advising fans to “shoot us a text at 502-289-6067 for first dibs.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00am local time.
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

Bill Gaither Announces “Something Good Is About To Happen” Spring 2022 Tour

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to 23 cities during the Spring of 2022, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states during the first five months of 2022.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Spring 2022 Tour With The Wolfpack

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros will return to the road for a spring 2022 tour along with The Wolfpack string section and Barry Sless (pedal steel) in tow. This will mark Weir’s first full-fledged solo tour since the pandemic halted the Grateful Dead guitarist/singer in the midst of a spring 2020 tour.
MUSIC
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES

