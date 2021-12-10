ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande chairman’s stake drops to 59.8% on forced selling -filing

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Chairman Hui Ka Yan’s shareholding in embattled China Evergrande Group has dropped to 59.78% from 61.88%, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed, in a forced selling by...

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year. BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by...
China Evergrande Defaults! Now What?

​China Evergrande, the second-largest real estate developer in China, has been narrowly dodging default for months. The Company has more than US $300 billion in debt that, as it warned the market back in September, it believed would be difficult for it to service. (As an aside, it is believed that China Evergrande could have an additional US $150 billion in debt, off its official financial books).
China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) cleared the way for Brazil to resume exports when it ruled there was "insignificant risk" from mad cow disease to human or animal health, Brazil's agriculture ministry said. The ban had sent share prices plunging for Brazilian meat processing companies when it was announced.
Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Second Chinese city finds food safety issues at some Starbucks stores

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Food safety issues were found at over a dozen Starbucks outlets in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, regulators said on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. coffee chain was criticised for violations at two other outlets in another city. The Suzhou market supervision bureau said...
Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
Asia report: Stocks weaker as Omicron reaches China

Stocks were weaker across the board in Asia on Tuesday, as concerns around the economic impact of the ‘Omicron’ Covid-19 variant reemerged. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.73% at 28,432.64, as the yen weakened 0.04% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.59. It was...
Brazil’s Vale sells stake in U.S. California Steel to Nucor

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday its subsidiary Vale Canada has signed a deal to sell its 50% stake in steelmaker California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation for $400 million. Vale said in a securities filing it expects the deal to be concluded in...
What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt: QuickTake

China Evergrande Group ’s battle for survival is intensifying after the world’s most indebted developer was formally declared to be in default. One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles.
China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy: The Chinese government sparked a crisis in the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
Blackstone Slips as Vice Chairman James Sells Partial Stake

Investing.com – Blackstone stock (NYSE:BX) traded 3.5% lower in Wednesday’s premarket as the company revealed a sale of shares by Hamilton E. James, its executive vice chairman. James sold 3.71 million shares of the private equity giant for around $500 million. The sale constitutes around 0.3% of the...
China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period, four people with knowledge of the matter said, pushing the cash-strapped property developer closer to formal default. Failure to make $82.5 million in...
China Evergrande’s managed restructuring is under way; stocks and bonds sink

China Evergrande Group’s EGRNF -12.86% stocks and bonds fell to historic lows, after Chinese authorities stepped up their involvement in the company’s affairs and the indebted developer moved closer to a reorganization of its hefty international debt. Evergrande was also running up against a payment deadline, as it has done...
