China Evergrande chairman’s stake drops to 59.8% on forced selling -filing

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) cleared the way for Brazil to resume exports when it ruled there was "insignificant risk" from mad cow disease to human or animal health, Brazil's agriculture ministry said. The ban had sent share prices plunging for Brazilian meat processing companies when it was announced.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO