Pedestrian killed in Greenville Co. hit-and-run, troopers seek vehicle

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened on W. Faris Road near Welch St. at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to SCHP. A pedestrian was on W. Faris Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian died at the hospital, troopers said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 49-year-old Rusty Dale Blankenship.

A senior deputy coroner said it’s a busy area and encourages people to be safe.

“For people traveling up and down the roads, these roadways, they’re not very well-lit, the weather’s bad, and there’s a lot more traffic out and people out walking with the holidays,” said Jenn Cason.

Anyone with information can contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372)

