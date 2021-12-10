NE Ga police blotter: deadly crash in Elbert Co, child sex conviction in Gainesville

Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/iStock

We have today the name of the Hart County man who was killed in a car crash in Elbert County: Jace Moorhead was 23 years old, from Hartwell. The wreck happened on Anderson Highway in Elbert County. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

A Hall County judge says it will be life in prison for 30 year-old Charles Gee, who was found guilty in Gainesville on child molestation charges involving a 9 year-old.

A Lumpkin County woman is accused of stealing money intended for a charity: Rhonda Sheppard is 54 years old, from Dahlonega. Investigators with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI say Sheppard was the executor of a will and kept $400 thousand for herself.

