ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjErn_0dJCXRdr00

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

  • The Trade: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Pres:Global Services Eugene Alger disposed a total of 11500 shares at an average price of $128.50. The insider received $1,477,784.50 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Expeditors International from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • What Expeditors International of Washington Does: Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding.

Alphabet

  • The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,960.70. The insider received $41,121,139.98 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Roku reached a multi-year agreement with Alphabet Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform, CNBC reported.
  • What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Automatic Data Processing

  • The Trade: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) President and CEO Carlos Rodriguez sold a total of 56536 shares at an average price of $234.11. The insider received $13,235,789.36 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Citigroup recently maintained Automatic Data Processing with a Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $238..
  • What Automatic Data Processing Does: ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla And These Stocks Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 528 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 289 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These Knockoffs Are Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Today Amid Market Recovery

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose. What Happened: MetaShiba (CRYPTO: MSHIBA) is up 59.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000001133 at press time. The coin has surged 53.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 55.7% against Ethereum.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Stocks#Youtube Tv#Expeditors International#Expd#Cnbc#Automatic Data Processing#Adp#Citigroup
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 0.22% to $333.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $50.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft seeing the biggest drops for the index. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 49 points (0.1%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have fallen $10.06 (3.8%) while those of Microsoft have fallen $11.05, or 3.3%, combining for an approximately 139-point drag on the Dow. Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 5.81% to $271.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $225.50 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.32% to $2,878.14 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $141.19 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) - P/E: 4.01. NRG Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.4 in Q2 to 6.6 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.13%, which has decreased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.33%. This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Prefers UPS Over FedEx Stock

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is moving higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage. What Happened: UBS named UPS a top pick for 2022 and reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $266 and Citigroup upgraded UPS from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $250.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
92K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy