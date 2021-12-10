ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flu took a break in 2020, but it's officially back. Experts say it's not too late for Americans to get vaccinated.

By Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0tGl_0dJCXIwY00

The U.S. may have dodged a ‘twindemic’ last year, but health experts say the country may not be so lucky this season.

While the U.S. continues to report more than 800,000 coronavirus cases per week, flu cases and hospitalizations are also steadily increasing.

Flu is back, said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

“We talked about a ‘twindemic’ last year, but I think we’re going to see it now this year because there’s been a relaxation of masks and social distancing," he said.

Flu cases haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels yet. But as of Dec. 4, the Walgreens Flu Index reports flu activity is 335% higher nationwide this season compared with last season during the same period.

“Several Southern states and markets are showing the most widespread flu activity this season, consistent with trends seen over the last two flu seasons,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer at Walgreens. “This may be due to the increased face-to-face interaction and reduced COVID-19 mitigation measures in certain regions.”

Weekly hospitalizations for the flu increased from 288 in the week ending Oct. 30 to nearly 500 in the week ending Nov. 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly flu surveillance report.

Flu hospitalizations pale in comparison to the 90,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last week, but health experts say hospital systems can’t handle any extra stress.

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 36 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds, according to a USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data.

“Hospital capacity is an issue (and) the addition of influenza this season could portend a real danger in terms of patients being able to receive care in hospitals,” Glatter said. “With flu expected to hit hard, we’re in for a tough winter season.”

Health experts are also concerned about the availability of testing supplies, as double the number of people are getting tested for flu this season compared to the 2019-2020 season. In the week ending Nov. 27, the CDC reported more than 43,000 specimens tested for flu. Only about 21,000 specimens were tested during the same week in 2019.

The surge in testing is due to dual COVID-19 and flu testing, experts say. With a single swab, people can get tested for the coronavirus as well as influenza A and B. With COVID-19, flu and cold cases rising, more Americans are waking up with the sniffles and getting tested to find out if they need to quarantine.

Is it a cold? The flu? Or COVID?: How to tell sniffles and chills apart this holiday season

Scared of the shot?: 9 expert tips to help your child overcome their fear of shots

“There is a concern that rising flu rates may result in resource constraints,” said Arvind Kothandaraman, managing director of specialty diagnostics at PerkinElmer, a diagnostics and life sciences company. “Last year, health care systems were overburdened by the pandemic, especially strained by shortage of components needed for infectious disease testing.”

While a record number of Americans showed up to get their flu shot in 2020, a recent survey suggests not as many people are getting vaccinated this year.

The survey published by SingleCare , a free prescription savings service, found fills for flu vaccine from August to November were 53% lower than fills during the same time frame in 2020.

“Whether it’s because people are feeling protected with their COVID vaccine, experiencing vaccine fatigue, or don’t realize they can and should also get their flu shot, the low vaccination rates are concerning,” said Ramzi Yacoub, chief pharmacy officer at SingleCare. “People need to be aware that it remains important to receive annual immunizations from the flu.”

As of Nov. 20, about 39% of the U.S. population had gotten this season's flu vaccine, according the CDC.

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6 months receive an annual flu shot by the end of October,. But health experts say it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

"With the holiday season well underway and more people gathering and traveling, flu activity may remain on an upward trajectory in the coming months," Ban said. "This latest data underscores the critical importance of getting vaccinated against the flu as another line of defense to help keep yourself and those around you healthy."

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flu took a break in 2020, but it's officially back. Experts say it's not too late for Americans to get vaccinated.

Related
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The Spokesman-Review

Double shot season: Doctors say it’s safe to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time

Don’t be surprised when scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine booster to hear a provider also offer a flu shot in the same appointment. Several reasons back a jab in each arm. U.S. experts are urging Americans to get all the vaccines they’re eligible for this winter, including coronavirus vaccinations or a booster and that flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations can be safely administered at once. And providers are concerned this year about lower influenza vaccine rates in certain ages.
SPOKANE, WA
Sylva Herald

It’s a long way to end of flu season; health experts say get vaccinated

Health experts worry the holidays, while offering opportunities for spreading cheer, are also an opportunity to spread flu and other respiratory viruses. “National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu vaccine,” Jackson County Department of Public Health spokeswoman Anna Lippard said.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
It's National Flu Vaccination Week

The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu vaccine.
HEALTH
KTUL

CVS reminds Americans to get flu shot for National Influenza Vaccination Week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — CVS Health has issued a reminder during National Influenza Vaccination Week that it's not too late to get your flu shots this season. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention began NIVW during 2005 to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations during the holiday and new year season when the illness is typically at its peak.
TULSA, OK
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Study on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness for Ages 12 to 18 – “The Vaccine Works for Children!”

A team of researchers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital contributed to a nationwide study on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization in children age 12-18. The study was conducted by 19 hospitals in 16 states. The results of the study, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, show that the vaccine is effective against hospitalization in that population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

