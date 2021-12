I always enjoy featuring cottages, especially one like this whose interior has been very creatively opened up to the landscape and water. The site also includes two detached sheds, one for lawn and garden equipment and one waterside room divided into a screened porch and a sewing room for one of the owners who is an accomplished quilter. The story and a half cottage is clad in light blue shake siding, darker blue shutters and white trim with the front door’s accent of bright yellow. Previous owners had expanded the cottage on one side to enlarge the living room and to provide a window at the rear for views of the water. This expansion also created space for a double unit window at the front for additional sunlight. Another addition at the rear of the house added a family room as part of a great room concept of family-dining-kitchen. The family area’s wall of windows and French doors on three sides feels like a sunroom oriented to the water views. The second floor is also filled with sunlight from double unit window dormers and other windows at the side gable walls.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 HOURS AGO