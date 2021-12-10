ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wet weekend: Rain, storms possible for north Georgia today, Saturday

By Severe Weather Team 2
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
Storm clouds in Alpharetta

ATLANTA — If you’re making plans for the weekend, plan for some rain and possible storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the rain will begin to move into parts of north Georgia late Friday, but the main rain event will come Saturday. Burns said we can’t rule out one of the storms possibly producing a brief, isolated spin-up tornado.

We’re updating the timing of the rain and possible storms throughout the evening staring on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Here’s what to know:

  • The heaviest of rain will move into metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon
  • Some of the storms could have gusty, damaging winds
  • Dryer, cooler weather will follow the rain system

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

