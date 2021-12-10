ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

CDC releases omicron data; some Missouri health departments halt public COVID-19 work after letter from GOP politician: Latest updates

By Christal Hayes and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g68v9_0dJCWDD200

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday provided new information on the omicron coronavirus variant and the dozens of early cases in the U.S. The initial data shows most detected cases have been in fully vaccinated people and led to mild symptoms.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House health briefing Friday afternoon that data on the first 43 omicron variant cases in the U.S. shows nearly 80% of the cases were in fully vaccinated people. Nearly everyone who has been found to be infected by the variant has experienced mild symptoms, she said, noting that was to be expected in vaccinated people who have some resistance to the disease.

Only one person was hospitalized with omicron and no deaths have been recorded, she added. The variant has been detected in 25 states as of Friday.

LATEST UPDATES: National Guard deployed to strapped states with virus surges; NY mask mandate

About half of those infected by the omicron variant were between the ages of 18 to 39 and one-third had traveled internationally before testing positive.

The CDC says a booster shot of the vaccine appears to offer protection against the variant — and especially severe disease. While 14 known US cases include people who were boosted, Walensky said some had only recently received their third shot and my not have yet reached peak protection.

"Although we don't have all the answers on the omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help to bolster protection against omicron," Walensky  said, adding that to date, almost 99% of current cases in the U.S. are being caused by the delta variant.

Also in the news:

► Japanese scientists have created face masks that use ostrich antibodies to glow under an ultraviolet light if they detect COVID-19, a discovery that could help with at-home testing, according to Reuters .

► New COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday in the U.K., including once again requiring face masks indoors, as the country tries to prevent the omicron variant from taking hold and delta from spreading further.

►Wisconsin hospitals are facing staffing shortages and a severe lack of beds in intensive care units as COVID-19 infections rise. Less than 3% of ICU beds were available in the state as of Thursday.

►The FDA on Thursday authorized booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds at least six months after their initial doses.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin , one of the world's youngest elected leaders, apologized this week after facing backlash for spending a night out in Helsinki after she was exposed to COVID-19.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 49.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 794,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 268.4 million cases and 5.2 million deaths. More than 200 million Americans — 60% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC .

📘What we're reading: Researchers say the U.S. has been undercounting COVID deaths. Now we have a new tool to figure out why. Read more here.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch free newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

Some Missouri health departments halt public COVID-19 work after letter from GOP politician

Multiple local health departments in rural Missouri have halted most or all of their COVID-19 tracking and prevention work after the state's Republican attorney general ordered agencies to comply with a recent court ruling.

The Laclede County Health Department, located northeast of Springfield, said it received a letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt that demanded it halt some COVID measures after a court ruling last month.

The ruling by a Cole County circuit judge said local health authorities did not have the power to impose COVID-19 public health orders. It rendered certain Missouri regulations, including language on notifying people exposed to the virus and providing information for residents to respond, null and void.

Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate who has been vocally opposed to COVID-19 mandates and health orders, responded with letters to local departments and school districts. Several districts, including Springfield Public Schools , rejected Schmitt's order, saying they would not immediately repeal their mask mandates.

"You should stop enforcing and publicizing any such orders immediately," the attorney general said in the letter to the Laclede County Health Department.

The health department, in a Facebook post , said while this was a "huge concern" for the agency, workers felt they had "no other option" to halt its COVID-19 related work. That included: investigating cases, contact tracing, quarantine orders and even public accounting accountments of cases and deaths

"This is to inform you that the Laclede County Health Department has been forced to cease all COVID-19 related work at the current time," the post said, noting the ruling could set a dangerous precedent: "While our agency remains determined to protect the health of our county residents, it should be understood that this ruling greatly affects how we will be able to proceed with ALL highly communicable diseases in the future."

The department noted, though, that its staff will "continue to track positive cases, deaths and statistical data for our county" and while it will impact its work in the public, their work internally will change "very little."

In the aftermath of Schmitt's letters, several other local health departments in Missouri stopped offering COVID-19 services, such as contact tracing and tracking case numbers. That included agencies in Dunklin, Stoddard, Pemiscott and New Madrid counties.

Rural Missouri has been hit hard by COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and saw some of the most significant surges during the Delta variant last summer that was most prominently first seen in southwest Missouri. Positive case rates and hospitalizations throughout the state are ticking upward with cold weather and flu season underway.

– Christal Hayes, USA TODAY and Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader

New York to require masks indoors for places without vaccine mandates

New Yorkers will soon be required to wear masks in all indoor public places that don't have a vaccine requirement for entry, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The new mask requirement , which applies to staff and patrons, will begin Monday and last until Jan. 15 when officials will reevaluate the measure. The mandate is intended to curb COVID-19 outbreaks that may emerge during the holiday season as people spend more time indoors shopping, gathering and visiting holiday attractions, Hochul said.

Local health departments are being asked to enforce these requirements. Failure to comply with the measure could result in a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation.

New York state is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which strains a health care system also dealing with staffing shortages. More than 80% of adult New Yorkers are vaccinated, according to the governor.

"As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul said. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," she said.

— David Robinson, New York State Team

UK data says booster likely protects against omicron variant

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus there by the middle of this month, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Friday.

Early data and estimates released by the agency found  omicron is more easily transmissible than other variants, the agency said in its latest variant technical briefing.

Other studies suggest that both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though preliminary data released by the agency showed that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70% and 75% after a third booster dose.

The latest data show 568 confirmed or probable omicron infections as of Dec. 8, up from just two one week earlier. If current trends continue, the U.K. will exceed 1 million omicron infections by the end of December, the health security agency said.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” Dr. Jenny Harries, the agency’s chief executive, said in the briefing paper.

While underscoring earlier warnings about the risks posed by the omicron variant, the agency said the data should be treated with caution because the findings are based on early analysis of a small number of cases.

Amtrak riders can expect reduced services in January due to federal vaccine mandate

Amtrak expects to cut back service in the new year , with roughly 5% of its workforce running out of time to comply with the federal contractor vaccine mandate.

About 94% of Amtrak's workforce was fully vaccinated at the beginning of the week and 96% have received at least one dose, according to president Stephen Gardner. But with a significant number still unvaccinated, Gardner said the railway company may have to cut the railway's frequency of service in January to avoid staffing-related cancelations.

Amtrak employees have until Jan. 4 to comply with the federal mandate requiring full vaccination among government contract workers.

Gardner told a House of Representatives committee Thursday the changes will primarily affect long-distance services, and the company plans to restore all frequencies by March "or as soon as we have qualified employees available." Amtrak aims to have "as few impacts to service as possible."

-Bailey Schulz

Flu took a break in 2020, but it's officially back

The U.S. may have dodged a ‘twindemic’ last year, but health experts say the country may not be so lucky this season.

While the U.S. continues to report more than 800,000 coronavirus cases per week, flu cases and hospitalizations are also steadily increasing.

As of Dec. 4, the Walgreens Flu Index reports flu activity is 335% higher nationwide this season compared with last season during the same period. Weekly hospitalizations for the flu increased from 288 in the week ending Oct. 30 to nearly 500 in the week ending Nov. 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly flu surveillance report.

Flu hospitalizations pale in comparison to the 90,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last week, but health experts say hospital systems can’t handle any extra stress.

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 36 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds, according to a USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data.

-Adrianna Rodriguez

Should you put vaccination status on your resume? More people are.

As a near-record number of Americans switch jobs each month, they’re wrestling with a dilemma that has nothing to do with the employment gap created by a pandemic-related layoff.

The question, borne of our unprecedented COVID-19 era: Should you include your vaccination status on your resume ?

The short answer: It probably won’t hurt and could help you land a position.

As a result, a growing number of vaccinated job candidates are acknowledging that status on their resumes, career and resume advisors say. The question is a thorny one because vaccinations themselves have become somewhat controversial.

“It could be a dangerous precedent – you’re putting health information on a resume,” says Lisa Rangel, CEO of Chameleon Resumes, a resume and job search consulting service.

Then there’s the question of whether the move will be a boost or hindrance to your chances of getting hired.

About 63% of companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staffers, according to a survey of 1,250 hiring managers in August by ResumeBuilder.com. About 84% of adults 18 and over are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the same time, the public has been divided. In August, 49% of Americans favored vaccination mandates and 46% were opposed, a CNBC survey shows.

– Paul Davidson

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC releases omicron data; some Missouri health departments halt public COVID-19 work after letter from GOP politician: Latest updates

Comments / 103

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
4d ago

How in the Sam Hill are they allowed to continue saying it's a vaccine, FDA EUA only, & if it worked, like the previous lies they passed about masks & distancing...why are so many more shots needed now? If one still has to mask & test even after receiving the shot...what daggone good is it? UFB!

Reply(3)
29
True.American
4d ago

This makes no sense you’re saying that the vaccinate are the ones that are becoming ill from this new variant but a booster shot will help ??? 80% are vaccinated and a booster shots going to help them ?

Reply(10)
31
Dude
4d ago

The shots Don't work. Ya don't know what the shots will do to you. More and more overwhelming VAERS numbers come out. Why are you getting a booster shot???? Really I and others would like to know?

Reply(6)
18
Related
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Government
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Sobering" Warning

COVID fatigue is real but so is the fact that cases are back at more than 130,000 a day, with hospitals in some states overcrowded and deaths rising. The new variant, Omicron, is thriving, as Delta remains pervasive. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week yesterday, warning that Omicron has a "high degree of transmissibility." How can you stay safe? Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Eric Schmitt
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department#Health And Human Services#Omicron#Gop#White House#National Guard#Japanese#Reuters
CNET

Latest COVID vaccine mandate news: Judge halts NYC vaccine rules, federal update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a New York City vaccine mandate was issued on Monday for all private sector employees, the vaccine requirement for municipal workers was put on pause by a US judge on Tuesday. And enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is still suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers can still legally require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Ars Technica

Hospital beds full, National Guard deployed amid crushing delta wave

The wave of COVID-19 driven by the hypertransmissible delta variant continues to grow throughout the US, with hospitals in Northeastern and Midwestern states now being crushed by a deluge of patients. One of Pennsylvania's largest health systems, Geisinger, announced Wednesday that it was overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

317K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy