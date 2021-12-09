ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Broadcom stock rallies more than 6% on aggressive plan to return shareholder cash, earnings beat

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irG6C_0dJCWCKJ00

EARNINGS RESULTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZ4BK_0dJCWCKJ00

Broadcom Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the chip and software company not only topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter but announced an aggressive program to return cash to investors.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares surged more than 6% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to close at $583.42.

“Enterprise is actually waking up big time and they are asking for products in a very, very urgent manner,” said Hock Tan, Broadcom president and chief executive, on the call with analysts. “And, so we’re seeing more — a lot more — shipments to OEMs who support those enterprises.”

Broadcom said its board authorized a new $10 billion share-buyback program that is effective until the end of 2022, and hiked the company’s quarterly dividend 14% to $4.10 a share. The dividend is payable Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22.

Hock assured analysts on the call that Broadcom intends to make good on the buyback plan in the next year, given the company has not made an acquisition lately and it has generated a “ton of cash” that it continues to accumulate. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.16 billion at the end of the fiscal year, compared with $7.62 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

“It’s just a very logical conclusion for us to not just sit on the cash,” Hock said.

The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.91 billion, or $4.45 a share, compared with $1.25 billion, or $2.93 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation and other items, were $7.81 a share, compared with $6.35 a share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $7.41 billion from $6.47 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected earnings of $7.74 a share on revenue of $7.36 billion, based on Broadcom’s forecast revenue of about $7.35 billion.

The company reported a 76% gain in chip sales to $5.63 billion from the year-ago period, and a 24% rise in infrastructure software sales to $1.77 billion. Analysts had forecast chip sales of $5.6 billion and infrastructure software sales of $1.73 billion.

Broadcom forecast revenue of about $7.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter, while analysts had estimated revenue of $7.24 billion.

Over the past 12 months, shares of Broadcom have gained 40%. In comparison, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has advanced 27%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) has risen 26%, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) has grown 42% over that time.

.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.37% to $341.66 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $42.67 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Merck share gains lead Dow's 75-point climb

Buoyed by positive gains for shares of Cisco and Merck, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 78 points, or 0.2%, higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Merck (MRK) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.40 (2.4%) while those of Merck are up $0.96 (1.3%), combining for a roughly 16-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are UnitedHealth (UNH) Travelers (TRV) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom Inc#Infrastructure#Stock#Compensation#Avgo#Factset
Fortune

Investors cheer a more hawkish Fed, igniting a global tech stocks rally

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Whoever had three 2022 rate-hikes on their Fed bingo card, congratulations! The very-limited edition "Bull Sheet" beach...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amgen Inc., Caterpillar share gains contribute to Dow's nearly 250-point jump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Amgen Inc. and Caterpillar leading the way for the index. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed around 25% of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 242 points (0.7%) higher. Amgen Inc.'s shares have climbed $7.28, or 3.3%, while those of Caterpillar have gained $5.56, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) IBM (IBM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

Accenture Plc shares jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology's Stock Rally Seems To Have More Runway Left

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:VIR) jumped over 12% after the company Wednesday shared promising data from the preclinical trials of its COVID-19 antibody treatment. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said Vir Biotechnology was very active on Wednesday, trading around 19 times the average daily volume, or 13,000 contracts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Accenture, Rivian, and Jabil Rally in Premarket Trading on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Investors look to build on Wednesday’s post-Fed announcement as equity index futures are trading higher before the open. The S&P 500 (SPX) rallied back to its all-time high yesterday afternoon and if the index follows its futures premarket moves, it could set a new record. The Fed’s announcement on tapering and interest rates appears to have reduced some of the uncertainty investors were feeling because the VIX (Cboe Volatility Index) had fallen more than 4% to 18.5 in premarket trading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the blue-chip average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points (0.4%) higher. Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares are up $1.36 (2.7%) while those of Travelers are up $4.04 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 36-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) IBM (IBM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy