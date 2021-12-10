Florida Fresh Air: Flat Island Preserve near Leesburg protects wooded islands, provides recreation

Flat Island Preserve in Leesburg takes hikers on a nearly four-mile journey through a hardwood hammock surrounded by the Okahumpka Marsh on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

Tucked away at the end of a dirt road, just out of sight from suburban Leesburg, there’s a lush botanical oasis open for hiking and camping.

Set on 2,300 acres protected by Lake County Water Authority, Flat Island Preserve contains two islands surrounded by the Okahumpka Marsh, an important recharge area for the Floridan Aquifer.

Setting off from the trailhead on Flat Island, an orange-blazed loop trail takes hikers on a four-mile journey through hardwood hammocks with oak, magnolia, maple and sweetgum trees. The trail is named after Rexford and Jean Daubenmire, who performed the initial botanical surveys of the island.

At one point, Flat Island was homesteaded and farmed or used for hunting. Evidence of previous human activity is no longer visible, but modern-day guests can retrace the steps of historical residents while looking out for hawks, raccoons and gopher tortoises.

Two cross trails allow for different routes or an extended hike. On the south end of Flat Island, explore a short boardwalk that takes visitors through a cypress swamp. Overnight visitors can reserve a primitive campsite ahead of time through LCWA.

Canoe rentals are also available at the preserve for a $50 refundable deposit. Adventurous recreationists can opt to paddle more than two miles and camp on Magnolia Island, where another campsite is located.

This pristine parcel provides an immersion into a piece of unmarred natural Florida, allowing visitors to enjoy the outdoors and escape for a little while.

Important information

Location: 2388 Owens Road in Leesburg

2388 Owens Road in Leesburg Hours: Open sunrise to sunset daily

Open sunrise to sunset daily Amenities: Benches, boardwalk, hiking trails, campsites, canoe launch and rental, interpretive signs, restrooms, parking

Benches, boardwalk, hiking trails, campsites, canoe launch and rental, interpretive signs, restrooms, parking Activities: Hiking, camping, paddling, picnicking, wildlife viewing

Hiking, camping, paddling, picnicking, wildlife viewing Accessibility: Flat Island Preserve has sandy trails and roots to navigate over, which would make it difficult to access for wheelchair users.

Flat Island Preserve has sandy trails and roots to navigate over, which would make it difficult to access for wheelchair users. What to bring: A camera can help to capture the flora and fauna found in Flat Island Preserve. Bring bug spray and water. Maps are available at the trailhead.

What not to bring: Alcohol is prohibited at Flat Island Preserve. Motorized vehicles, horses and bicycles aren’t allowed beyond the parking lot. It is against the rules to disturb plants or animals.

Alcohol is prohibited at Flat Island Preserve. Motorized vehicles, horses and bicycles aren’t allowed beyond the parking lot. It is against the rules to disturb plants or animals. Pets: Pets are not allowed at Flat Island Preserve.

Pets are not allowed at Flat Island Preserve. Pro tips: Bug spray is an important consideration when embarking on a hike at Flat Island Preserve. Apply liberally to avoid being a snack for mosquitoes.

Bug spray is an important consideration when embarking on a hike at Flat Island Preserve. Apply liberally to avoid being a snack for mosquitoes. More information: 352-324-6141 or lcwa.org

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .