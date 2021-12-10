Lakeland’s Silver Moon Drive-In holiday throwback films start today

Lakeland’s Silver Moon Drive-In is taking a break from its new release schedule to spread some holiday cheer. From Dec. 10-16, holiday film aficionados will be able to check out holiday classics at this location including “The Polar Express,” “Elf,” “Christmas Vacation” and “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.”

Showings begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets can now be purchased in advance on the Silver Moon Drive-In website and can also be purchased the day of. Cost is $7 per adult 10+, $3 per child 4-9. Kids younger than 4 are free. Early arrivals at least 30 minutes before each evening’s showtime are strongly encouraged.

The Silver Moon Drive-In will return to showing new releases the following week with “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Advance tickets for that film are available now for full cars.

The Silver Moon Drive-In is located at 4100 New Tampa Highway in Lakeland. You can learn more about the holiday offerings (and see listings for new releases) at the theater’s official website at silvermoondrivein.com .

