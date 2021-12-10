Eggnog or coquito: Why not both? Taste the holidays with 5 seasonal sips & snacks

Soseki Modern Omakase's December dessert offerings include a fruity polvorón alongside house made coquito. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

Eggnog or coquito?

Wait! Don’t answer that question. Just say yes.

Because December is National Eggnog Month, Dec. 21 is National Coquito Day, both are worth celebrating and the purveyors of our fine city agree, as options — everyday and opulent — abound. At Qreate Coffee + Studio (1212 Woodward St. in Orlando; qreatecoffee.com ) in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood, founder Quay Hu and his team harness the power of both beverages with caffeinated aplomb via the Mr. & Mrs. Claus Eggnog Cappuccino for two and the return of last year’s super-hit, the coquito. Both are available hot or iced.

“It’s a traditional Puerto Rican recipe, made from scratch,” says founder Quay Hu.

Billed as ‘everything but the rum,’ it gets double dose of espresso for good measure. Hu prefers his cold. I might prefer mine sans ice — so I can bring it home and spike it.

Both bevs will be available through mid-January, so hit ‘em up then to hang on to the holidays a little longer.

Toasted Coquito Doughnut, The Salty Donut

“She’s a big girl,” jokes keyholder Molly McGuigan of this pillowy confection, the only year-round treat in this round-up and one that’s exclusive to the Orlando outpost of The Salty Donut. It goes for $4.25.

“Each shop has its own version,” she says, citing Miami’s tres leches offering, but here in Orlando, it’s coquito — and the Salty’s local following adores it.

“It’s my personal favorite,” says McGuigan, who says guests love the coquito soak along with its white-chocolate caramel glaze and torched topping of cinnamon meringue.

She can eat it by hand, but The Salty serves all its doughnuts with a knife and fork, “they’re pretty large,” she says, “and made for sharing.”

‘Tis the season thereof, to be sure!

More info: 3025 Corrine Drive in Orlando; 407-960-6378; saltydonut.com/audubonpark

Eggnog French Toast, Nuno’s Café

This Avalon Park breakfast-and-lunch joint was positively swingin’ when I rang them up to discuss the special, so chef/owner Nuno Teixeira didn’t have much time to chat.

He did offer up that these thick slices are soaked in an eggnog wash before hitting the pan for a gorgeous golden-browning and a housemade whipped cream topping. The holiday-season special sells for $11.95 but if you happen to miss it before it disappears at month’s end, fear not. Nuno’s has 10 different kinds of French toast on its regular menu, so feel free to pop in for a plate in 2022.

More info: 12001 Avalon Lake Drive in Orlando; 407-930-3080; nunoscafe.com

Eggnog Martini, Bites & Bubbles

This sumptuous sipper goes both ways — cocktail and dessert — and I can roll with that.

Buffalo Trace Benchmark is the primary fire in this sweet libation’s furnace, a touch that comes courtesy of co-owner Nicholas Olivieri. “It’s not traditional,” he admits, “but I come from a family of bourbon drinkers, so that’s what we always put in our eggnog.”

No complaints from the guests, who’ve been enjoying the Godiva Chocolate Liqueur-laced beverage at the restaurant’s outdoor fire tables on cold nights. On top floats a chocolate-covered marshmallow dashed with a whisper of Christmassy nutmeg.

Not a fan? Opt for their Ho Ho Cocoa adult beverage, instead.

More info: 1618 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; 407-270-5085; bitesbubbles.com .

“Cookies & Milk,” Soseki Modern Omakase

Most of my coquito experiences have come via recycled rum bottles refilled with a funnel, likely over someone’s kitchen sink. This one, which concludes the sumptuous December “Endeavor” menu at Winter Park’s newest salon de splurge — Soseki — has its roots in the same principle.

“I feel like my job at Soseki is to highlight local cultures here in Florida,” says sous chef Kevin Abanilla, who in the past has showcased ingredients like mamey and guava in the multicourse mix. “This is a sendoff of sorts … featuring warm holiday flavors … and it’s a throwback to six years ago when I tried coquito for the first time.”

That came courtesy of his Puerto Rican girlfriend’s family.

“Usually there’s rum in it,” he laughs. “But this one follows a lot of the tradition because coquito isn’t coquito without Coco Lopez!”

Abanilla’s secret ingredient is an allspice dram that delivers a seasonally spicy punch, sans the booze.

“I burn off the alcohol while cooking to really concentrate that flavor,” he says. “It’s warm and wintry.”

Served alongside a jammy polvorón, guests are encouraged to enjoy the dessert course any way they like, drinking, dunking or both.

It’s the priciest offering this holiday hotlist — $205 per person for Soseki’s two-hour, chef-led experience — but you’ll visit a range of cuisines and continents in swanky surrounds before landing in the comfort of chef Kevin’s coquito.

More info: 955 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park; www.sosekifl.com

