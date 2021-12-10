Famed artists Florida Highwaymen coming to history center for meet and greet event

"First Spring" by Curtis Arnett, one of the original Florida Highwaymen. Curtis Arnett/HIGHWAYMENARTIST.COM

Decades ago, the Florida Highwaymen painted their way into Sunshine State art history with their talent, resourcefulness and creativity.

While fewer than half the original Highwaymen artists are still alive and painting, several of these creators continue producing work to this day. A meet and greet event at Orange County Regional History Center on Dec. 11 will allow the public to hear stories and buy work from some of the famed artists.

The Florida Highwaymen, a group of (officially) 26 Black painters, began in the 1950s, becoming known for painting fast and selling affordable artwork. Through their brushstrokes, lush Florida landscapes became immortalized in oil paint on canvases imbued with vibrant reds, greens, blues and pinks. These artists would then travel throughout the state to sell their artwork, often on highways, inspiring their collective nickname.

Curtis Arnett began drawing and painting as a young boy in Fort Pierce, selling his first painting as a teenager in 1966. The artist would visit with A.E. Backus, a longtime mentor to the Highwaymen, for critiques of his work.

“My favorite thing to paint was the royal poinciana tree and the moonlight river scene,” Arnett said. “I consider myself as recording nature. I paint a lot of the old Florida type scenes, that’s really a passion of mine. The cypress trees and the cabbage palm hammocks are what I loved.”

Robert Lewis Jr., 80, grew up in Cocoa, where his mother and high school art teacher both recognized his artistic ability. Lewis’s environment and other Highwaymen, such as Harold Newton, gave him inspiration.

“I was raised up on the Indian River Lagoon. That was our recreation because we weren’t allowed in museums, galleries and things of that nature, being Black kids,” he said. “It was a very tropical place. All of that resonated with me.”

Both Lewis and Arnett are among painters showing at the history center on Saturday. Visitors can talk with artists and have an opportunity to purchase canvases, prints and calendars.

Like the other Highwaymen, Lewis made his living through art and has also shared his craft with students, both at the junior high and college level. To date, Lewis’s son estimates his father has created “thousands upon thousands” of paintings.

“His goal is to capture Florida as art history on canvas before it disappears,” said Robert Lewis III. “This is an opportunity to buy a piece of Florida art history. If you buy one of the pieces, we’ll have a shared history.”

After spending more than 50 years painting, Arnett is still pushing the boundaries of his own art and striving to tell a story with each canvas.

“When people see my work, I want them not to just see a painting, a picture to hang on the wall. I also want it to tell a story. I want it to give them some type of feeling,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of room to improve my work and make it more realistic, and make it tell a story more … That’s basically what I hope to accomplish, and I think I’ll be doing that until I can’t paint anymore.”

If you go

The Florida Highwaymen Meet and Greet is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at 65 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando. The event is free, but online registration is required. For more information, visit thehistorycenter.org .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .