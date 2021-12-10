ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle’s stock jumps 10% on sales, earnings beat

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
REDWOOD SHORES, CA - JUNE 22: A view of Oracle headquarters on June 22, 2017 in Redwood Shores, California. Oracle reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings with revenue of $10.89 billion, or 89 cents a share, compared to $10.6 billion, or 81 cents a share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
EARNINGS RESULTS

Oracle Corp.’s stock improved 10% in extended trading Thursday after the database giant reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates.

The company (ORCL) reported a net loss of $1.25 billion, or 46 cents a share, vs. net income of $2.44 billion or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.21 a share.

“These strong results are being driven by the 22% growth of our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses, which are approaching $11 billion in annualized revenue,” Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a statement.

Revenue was $10.36 billion, up 6% from $9.8 billion a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.11 a share on revenue of $10.2 billion.

Additionally, Oracle’s board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $10 billion, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents a share of outstanding common stock.

Shares of Oracle are up 37% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 24.5%.

