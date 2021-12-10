Man injured in overnight shooting in Orlando, deputies say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending behind bars on a state conviction. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted...
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday said its antiviral COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. drugmaker...
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham lashed out at the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday night for releasing text messages they sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The messages — provided to the committee by Meadows and read...
New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve will wrap up its pandemic-era stimulus program faster and expects to raise interest rates more in 2022 than projected in September. The central bank, which first announced in November that it was "tapering" its monthly asset purchases, said Wednesday that it...
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
