ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man injured in overnight shooting in Orlando, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting

Comments / 0

Community Policy