Presidential Election

Failing Joe Biden faces a shellacking in 2022

By Freddy Gray
Telegraph
 5 days ago

With Joe Biden’s election, the “adults” were meant to be back in the room. Instead, woke incompetent...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Related
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
The Atlantic

Joe Biden’s Year Was Ruined. Whose Fault Is That?

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Imagine it’s November 2020, and I offer you the following vision of Joe Biden’s first year in office:. Stocks will soar. Consumer-spending growth will set land-speed records, and the president will oversee the best labor market of this young century. Coming off a flash-freeze recession, the U.S. unemployment rate will dip under 5 percent, lower than it was in every month of 2016. Blessedly, pay is rising fastest for low-wage workers. The number of job openings will set an all-time record, making this year possibly the best for finding a new gig since the end of the Second World War.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business
Presidential Election
Afghanistan
Politics
Elections
Podcast
Democratic Party
Fox News

Joe Biden is lying to the American people: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden for lying to the American people about the economic troubles in America, including gas prices and inflation, on Wednesday's "The Five." In Wednesday's remarks on the supply chain crisis, Biden blamed Republicans for some of the economic problems in the country and claimed that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

The world is becoming more dangerous under Joe Biden

We hope we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed, but the world has become a more dangerous place since Joe Biden became president. Why? Perhaps because hostile actors sense weakness — and opportunity. Russia poses the most immediate threat: It has mobilized nearly 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The obvious problem with blaming coronavirus deaths on Joe Biden

Last Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a cynical argument against President Biden. After attacking Biden’s proposal that employers mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, McCarthy offered a deeply misleading bit of data. “I know President Biden promised America that he could handle covid,” McCarthy said. “More people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's dipping polls, Democrats' handling of crime surge

This is a rush transcript from, "The Five", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): All right, Robert, thank you so much. Robert Ray, fox weather correspondent following all of that, witnessing something that is hard enough, let alone during the Christmas season. Let's remember that and let's remember them, let's help them. Here's THE FIVE.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

“He’s Always, Historically, Been His Own Best Salesman”: Joe Biden’s Press Strategy Is Vexing Reporters

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election, The New York Times’ Peter Baker recalls putting in a request to interview the incoming 46th president, as he’d sat down with all the White House occupants going back to Bill Clinton, and made “the point that new presidents tend to talk to The New York Times.” Their response? “They basically said, thanks very much, and that was it,” Baker told me. “They never had any interest in it.” While Baker, who is currently on book leave, admits that “the best stories never come from presidential interviews” and “we’ll live perfectly fine if we don’t get them,” the Biden White House is nevertheless “raising questions by not doing these things.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wymt.com

President Joe Biden declares federal disaster in Kentucky

WASHINGTION (WYMT) - President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster for Kentucky following recent tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Friday night. A news release stated, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle." The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

