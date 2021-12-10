Stuff-A-Cruiser With Toys In Palm Springs This Weekend

Photo: Palm Springs Police Dept.

This is your last weekend to get out and "Stuff a Cruiser" in Palm Springs.

Police Chief Tom Ceccarelli says this is the eleventh year that they're collecting toys for less fortunate kids in the community this Christmas.

"It really is a heartwarming experience to see how well the community comes out to support us with this."

You'll find a holiday decorated police cruiser in various locations. Just stuff it with a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army and Adopt-a-Family.

Photo: Palm Springs Police Dept.

That cruiser is out at Dunkin Donuts along Congress Avenue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, more locations later and Walmart on 10th Avenue North, as well as two other businesses on Saturday.

The event wraps up on Wednesday.