ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, FL

Stuff-A-Cruiser With Toys In Palm Springs This Weekend

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSloj_0dJCTk2G00
Photo: Palm Springs Police Dept.

This is your last weekend to get out and "Stuff a Cruiser" in Palm Springs.

Police Chief Tom Ceccarelli says this is the eleventh year that they're collecting toys for less fortunate kids in the community this Christmas.

"It really is a heartwarming experience to see how well the community comes out to support us with this."

You'll find a holiday decorated police cruiser in various locations. Just stuff it with a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army and Adopt-a-Family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAPJE_0dJCTk2G00
Photo: Palm Springs Police Dept.

That cruiser is out at Dunkin Donuts along Congress Avenue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, more locations later and Walmart on 10th Avenue North, as well as two other businesses on Saturday.

The event wraps up on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, FL
City
Christmas, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Dunkin Donuts#Cruiser#The Salvation Army#Palm Springs Police Dept
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy