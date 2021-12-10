ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid is great for families and starts below $34,000

By Colin Ryan
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pizr_0dJCTb5j00

KELLEY BLUE BOOK https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mm0QT_0dJCTb5j00 Pros
  • Great fuel economy
  • Second-row captain’s chairs are standard
  • Many safety features included
Cons
  • Not so good at towing
What’s new?
  • All-wheel drive becomes available
  • Rear occupant alert is newly standard
  • More driver aids are added
  • Panoramic sunroof goes from standard in the EX trim to optional

Price: The 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid starts at $33,990.

The 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid is a fuel-sipping 3-row midsize SUV/crossover. It has seating for six and achieves an average of 37 mpg. Part of a wider Sorento range that includes conventional drivetrains, a broader spectrum of basic and luxury features, and a plug-in hybrid variant, the 2022 Sorento Hybrid is one of the first vehicles to check out for families wishing to reduce their emissions.

There is, of course, another 3-row midsize SUV/crossover made by Kia (KR:000270) —the Telluride. But the Sorento is slightly smaller and therefore lighter. And there isn’t a hybrid version of the Telluride.

The non-hybrid 2022 Kia Sorento lineup is reviewed separately. So is the new Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTEVd_0dJCTb5j00 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid pricing

As the first of two trims, the 2022 Sorento Hybrid S starts with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $33,990, plus a destination charge. The higher EX trim is priced from $35,990.

Adding all-wheel drive to the S costs $1,800. Kia charges an extra $2,300 for all-wheel drive in the EX model. Equipping that top AWD version with a few choice options could amount to just beyond $41k.

In the context of 3-row midsize crossovers with hybrid power, the Sorento Hybrid is priced competitively. For example, the Toyota (TM) Highlander Hybrid starts at around $39k. The Ford (F) Explorer Hybrid is about $50k. The closest in price is the Hyundai (HYMTF) Santa Fe Hybrid, also about $34k, but with less standard equipment and just two seating rows.

Before buying, check the KBB.com Fair Purchase Price to see what others in your area paid for their new Sorento Hybrid. From the perspective of resale values, this model doesn’t do as well the Toyota Highlander, but still performs respectably, about level with the Ford Explorer.

Driving the 2022 Kia Sorento Hybrid

Torque is arguably more important than horsepower. It’s the thrust we feel as we accelerate away once the light turns green or dart into a gap in the traffic. Horsepower comes more into play when trying to achieve maximum speed — hardly a sensible thing to do away from a track.

Also read: 3 ways practicing gratitude can help your financial well-being this holiday season

The Sorento Hybrid’s 258 lb-ft of torque, produced by the gasoline engine in tandem with the electric motor, is a substantial portion of push for a family vehicle. There are no worries about getting up to freeway speeds or making a decisive and safe overtaking maneuver. Yet fuel economy still averages out at about 37 mpg.

The Sorento Hybrid accomplishes this in a polished manner. Transitions from gasoline to electric propulsion are virtually imperceptible.

Refinement isn’t only reserved for the drivetrain. The suspension soaks up bumps without being too soft, and the steering has just the right amount of weight to it. Where it’s fitted, the all-wheel-drive system has a mode for snow.

Interior comfort

A pleasant dashboard design — that looks like it could easily have graced a luxury car a few years ago — brings a classy air to the 2022 Sorento Hybrid’s cabin. Adding to this upscale vibe is the leather-wrapped steering wheel and the generously sized 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The Sorento Hybrid is a 6-seater, two in each row. Standard-issue captain’s chairs bring optimum comfort for those in the middle row. The Sorento’s wheelbase is about 3 inches shorter than the Telluride’s, so third-row legroom here makes it a kids-only zone.

The second row, however, has an expansive 40.7 inches of legroom. And the seats are still foldable, for those occasions when there’s some serious hauling to be done.

Behind the third row is 12.6 cubic feet of luggage space, expanding to 38.5 and then 75.5 cubic feet as the back rows tumble. These figures are the same as the non-hybrid Sorento, meaning no compromises in packaging with the extra hybrid hardware.

Also on MarketWatch: These 5 great, easy-to-read books about money will change how you think about investing

Exterior styling

A year into this fourth generation of Sorento, the exterior design remains fresh. It’s a confident and mature look, reflecting the great strides the Kia marque as a whole has taken in recent years.

The most affordable trim comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails with a satin chrome finish, plus wheel arches and side cladding in matte black. The higher trim brings LED fog lights, along with a radiator surround and rear spoiler in gloss black.

Premium paint choices for either version are Runway Red or Snow White Pearl.

Favorite features

Second-row captains’ chairs
Often an optional extra in other 3-row crossovers, these separate seats are more comfortable than the usual 3-person bench while providing easier access to the third-row seats.

6-speed automatic transmission
The difference between this and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) may be lost on some. But respect to Kia for installing it. A typical CVT, often found in hybrids and other vehicles, is a cheaper form of automatic transmission. As a result, it can be slow and noisy. This 6-speed unit improves the quality of driving life.

Standard features

In the grand scheme of Sorento things, S trim would be one up from a base LX. But that applies only to the non-hybrid version. The 2022 Sorento Hybrid starts with a well-equipped S model.

This includes heated side mirrors, keyless entry/start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and second-row captain’s chairs.

See: The features buyers want most and least in a new car

Among the driver assistance features are forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistance, lane-departure warning, rear parking sensors, automatic high beams, and rear occupant alert (warning the driver if someone or something has been left on the back seat at the end of a trip. It happens).

The standard infotainment system comes with the largest touchscreen available in the 2022 Sorento range, a 10.25-inch unit. Apple (AAPL) CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration is also on board, along with navigation, satellite radio, voice recognition, Amazon (AMZN) Alexa compatibility, Bluetooth, and no less than eight USB ports.

Factory options

Actual options are relatively few. There’s all-wheel drive, powered panoramic sunroof package with LED interior lighting (for the EX only, costing $1,300), premium paint ($445), cross bars for the roof rack ($360), side steps ($690), rear-seat entertainment system ($1,500), self-dimming rearview mirror with garage door opener ($350), and some other minor things. To obtain more features, think about the top EX trim.

This model adds LED fog lights, wireless phone charging, hands-free liftgate operation (with height adjustment), a more sophisticated forward collision mitigation system with cyclist detection and junction assistance, Highway Driving Assist/navigation-based smart cruise control (see our Safety Technology section below), and front parking sensors. When all-wheel drive is included with the EX, this brings 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also see: The 2022 Kia Seltos is stylish, practical and affordable

Engine and transmission

A turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine functions as the gasoline side of this gas/electric hybrid drivetrain. It’s joined by an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery.

Together, they create 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which goes through a 6-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels in standard form (FWD) or an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Maximum towing capacity is 2,000 pounds.

1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4
Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor
227 horsepower (total system output)
258 lb-ft of torque (total system output)
EPA city/highway fuel economy: 39/35 mpg (FWD), 36/33 mpg (AWD)

This story originally ran on KBB.com.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicle#Hybrid Power#Kia#Rear#Awd#Tm#Highlander#Hymtf#Santa Fe Hybrid
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota RAV4?

Toyota’s RAV4 has historically been one of the best-selling SUVs there is. In fact, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 was the number-one selling SUV of the year. Can Toyota repeat its success with the 2022 Toyota RAV4? Let’s take a look at what’s included in the updated version of this popular SUV, and what the 2022 Toyota RAV4 price will be.
BUYING CARS
2020newsuv.com

2023 Toyota Highlander Comes with Lengthened Wheelbase

The rumors are swirling around that the new 2023 Toyota Highlander will arrive next year with a new appearance. We also heard that the upcoming SUV would ride on the lengthened wheelbase, which should result in more legroom and stretch-out space. That means the next Toyota Highlander could introduce more accommodating and comfortable seats, especially for an adult sitting in the third-row seat.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Mazda this past week revealed a hybrid version of its Mazda 2 hatchback for Europe, with what’s under the hood billed as “full self-charging.”. Confused? What the Mazda 2 Hybrid has is an application of Toyota’s familiar hybrid system, as already offered in the closely related Yaris Hybrid—neither of which are currently offered in the U.S.
CARS
Autoblog

Best cars to buy new, not used

The average price of a new car ($45,031 in September 2021) is higher today than ever before. Unfortunately for those looking to save a few bucks by buying used, the average price of used cars is way up in 2021, too, and for a variety of reasons. In fact, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com, some lightly used models are actually selling for more money than they did when brand-new on the showroom floor. Depending on the sticker price, that cost increase over new could add several thousand dollars to the transaction price.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Autoblog

Best new cars and SUVs under $25,000

When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's Stylish Electric SUVs Ready For The World

Back in 2018, VinFast, Vietnam's only carmaker, revealed a combustion-powered luxury sedan based on the BMW 5 Series and an SUV based on the BMW X5. While these models were only sold in Vietnam, VinFast's latest electric models are coming to America as the company makes strides to become a global brand. At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast unveiled the VF e35 and the VF e36, two stylish electric SUVs that will be sold under the firm's new global EV sub-brand. They look great, and there's a good reason for that - they were styled by Italy's Pininfarina.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Says “Don’t Get Stuck” With These Popular SUVs

Most models that have made it to become “popular” are typically pretty decent. If people don’t like owning a certain car or SUV, they usually will spread the news. However, Consumer Reports is poking holes in some of the most popular midsized SUVs and telling folks of a better way to spend their money. These are the most popular SUVs that you should avoid and buy instead.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is Among The Most Fuel Efficient New 2022 Model SUVs Again

Check out the 12 most fuel-efficient new SUVs for 2022. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek scores among the best again. According to a new report from the New York Times, with gas prices rising, it’s affecting everyone from how much you travel for the holidays, your household budget, and your leisure activities. If you buy a new SUV, there are great choices because fuel efficiency is up on many new models. Consumer Reports just ranked the most fuel-efficient SUVs, including all-wheel-drive vehicles.
BUYING CARS
Ars Technica

Toyota opens up about its battery EV strategy, shows off new SUVs

Despite being a pioneer in hybrid cars, Toyota failed to translate that knowledge and experience into a strong battery electric vehicle portfolio. Although the company collaborated with Tesla early in the last decade, it has recently taken to lobbying governments to water down decarbonization strategies rather than churning out BEVs. But that situation looks set to change—at least in terms of the company presenting a stronger lineup of fully electrified products.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Accord Review | Remember sedans? They're still pretty great!

It's really quite a shame that most family car shoppers these days are turning to SUVs, because they're really missing out on something special with the 2022 Honda Accord. It basically does everything expected of a family sedan well, while even bettering the practicality of some of those SUVs. Seriously, its back seat and trunk are gigantic by any standard.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best midsize cars for 2021

Midsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're still selling hand over fist every year.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The V20 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry made leaps and bounds after the model debuted as a sedan sub-variant of the Celica in 1980. The first Camry to stand on its own was the V10, a very boxy four-door on sale for just four years, from 1983 to 1986. In the North American market, the front-drive V10 Camry replaced the rear-drive Corona as Toyota’s compact offering. And though the V10 was designed in part with export markets like North America in mind, its successor the V20 used the North American customer as its starting place.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best SUVs on sale for 2021

We'd venture a guess there's at least one SUV on your new car shopping list. Why else would you be here to explore the best SUVs, after all? Indeed, the days of the family sedan's supremacy appear over because SUVs are so darn flexible, spacious and just a better fit than a sedan for so many drivers.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW X5 Just Got Longer And More Luxurious

BMW may be breaking hearts all over the world with the design of its newest vehicles, but for some markets, going big in every department is a benefit. A case in point is China, a market that has brought some of the most extreme-looking machines to us and is obsessed with bigger everything.
CARS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy