Football team of Indiana 6th graders needs to raise thousands of dollars to make it to their national championship

By Mike Sullivan
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A football team of Indiana 6th graders is heading off to a national championship tournament in Florida next week. They have one big problem however: the cost to get there.

“Target goal we are trying to raise is $15,000 dollars. Some people are flying, some people are driving,” said FBU Team Indiana 6th Grade head coach Dwayne Brown. “I’m actually driving down to make sure I can take equipment.”

The youngsters compete in the Football University Championships. FBU is a non-profit organization that hosts football camps and tournaments. The teams are in age brackets from under 10-years-old to 8th grade. Indiana’s 6th grade team beat Missouri Kansas 56 to nothing to win their regional tournament. It was just their second game together. In fact, the team has practiced just 10 times. The bulk of the players are from central Indiana, but they have kids from as far as Ft. Wayne.

“It’s hard to work together, and we got to figure out how to work,” said Anton Ennis, a guard on the team. “It’s like I have to compete with them but also befriend them too.”

“They are making friends with a lot of kids they may never have met if they didn’t do this tournament,” said Brown. “I have a lot of faith in these kids.”

The team is looking for donations to hit their $15,000 goal. They have to be in Naples, Florida for the tournament by late next week. If you want to help them compete, you can donate by Cashapp here or by Venmo here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

