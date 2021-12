S&T Bank recently announced the promotion of Jodi Presloid to senior vice president, director of branch banking within consumer banking. “This is an exciting time for S&T Bank as opportunities arise to advance talent from within the organization,” said Jason Forman, executive vice president, director of consumer banking, in a news release. “Jodi’s longstanding dedication to our customers, culture and colleagues has helped her become a highly respected leader. I look forward to her continued leadership and contributions in the years to come.”

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO