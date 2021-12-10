Pedestrian struck, critically injured in West Side Highway hit-and-run

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rider of a motorcycle is in the hospital after colliding with a Port Authority bus in Homewood. Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, police were called to the intersection of Brushton and Hamilton Avenues for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a bus. Port Authority tells KDKA the man crashed into the side of the bus and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Accident investigators are currently on the scene and the roads are blocked off. It is not known if anyone on the bus was injured in the collision. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

