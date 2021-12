Technologies are available to better protect the data used in artificial intelligence, but they're not quite ready for prime time, says Deloitte. With consumers concerned about their privacy and security, ensuring that user data is protected should be a top priority for any organization. That's enough of a challenge with conventional processes. But throw artificial intelligence into the mix, and the obstacles become even greater. New tools that can better safeguard AI-based data are already here. Though they're not yet practical, organizations should be aware of how they may play out in 2022 and beyond.

