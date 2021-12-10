Police Holiday Safety Tips: Assume Someone's Watching You While Shopping

Photo: Getty Images

As you head out Christmas shopping this weekend, have a safety mindset.

That word from Boca Raton Police Department's Public Information Officer Jessica Desir.

"It starts when you pull into the parking lot. Park in a well-lit, populated area. Be aware of your surroundings, look around. Stay off your cellphone while walking through the parking lot. You always have to assume that someone's watching."

And if you're taking children with you, have a family plan.

"Talk to your kids about where you'll meet if something were to happen...if you guys were to become separated. And also teach your kids how to ask a store clerk, a security guard or a police officer for help if they do become lost."

She also says you should avoid making multiple trips to your car.

"When you run out to place an Apple bag in your trunk and you walk back into the store, you're creating an opportunity for the criminals."

These reminders come ahead of Sunday, the 14th anniversary of the Bochicchio murders .

Nancy and her 7-year old daughter Joey were found dead in the parking lot of the Boca Town Center Mall. The search for a suspect or suspects continues.