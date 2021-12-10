Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur
Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity.
Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park
Blum & Poe has announced it has added South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is...
Comments / 0