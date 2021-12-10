ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

The Salzburg Festival is projecting for a return to normal next summer, announcing a schedule of 228 performances over 45 days that include a new production of Béla Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” paired with Carl Orff’s “A Play on the End of...

Related
operawire.com

Cecilia Bartoli, Piotr Beczala, Ildar Abdrazakov, Maria Agresta & Rolando Villazón Headline Salzburg Whitsun Festival 2022 Season

The Salzburg Whitsun Festival has announced its 2022 slate, focusing on the Spanish city of Seville. “There are said to be 153 operas set in and around Seville. It is a city which unites a unique mixture of proud ancient cultures which has generated and inspired incredibly varied music and enchants visitors with its stunningly bright light, its blistering heat, its intoxicating orange blossom scent,” the Festival Press Release noted.
CECILIA BARTOLI
theviolinchannel.com

Salzburg Festival Announces New President

The Salzburg Festival has named Kristina Hammer as its new President, with an initial five-year contract running from January 2022 to December 2026. The board voted unanimously in Hammer's favor, following a final round where six shortlisted applicants pitched their concepts for the festival. Hammer has a background in marketing...
SOCIETY
NME

Outlook Festival to launch in UK next summer

Outlook Festival has announced that the Croatian-based soundsystem event is heading to the UK in 2022. The four-day festival, which will continue to celebrate soundsystem culture and bass music much like it did in its early beginnings, is set to take place at Cheshire’s Cholmondeley Castle, kicking off on June 30 through to July 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
Register Citizen

Film festival returning to Norwalk

NORWALK — The city’s film festival is back this weekend with a lineup of 54 films, many of them made by Connecticut filmmakers. The Norwalk Film Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday with screenings at multiple venues. The second annual festival will feature documentaries, narratives, shorts and more curated from Film Freeway, a national site used by over 15,000 international film festivals.
NORWALK, CT
Carl Orff
Christof Loy
Teodor Currentzis
Cecilia Bartoli
Anna Netrebko
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
NME

Questlove reveals official ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack will be released next year

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, has revealed that an official soundtrack for his recent documentary Summer of Soul is set to be released early next year. Questlove shared the news on Thursday (December 9), saying that the album will arrive on January 28 via Legacy – exactly one year since the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
MUSIC
Inside the Magic

Surprise Artist Returns For EPCOT’s Next Major Festival

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts event, which happens once a year, will continue next year with a very special Guest. The Festival of the Arts event at Disney’s EPCOT is an immersive experience that lets Guests explore various local and international arts with three main categories, including culinary arts, performing arts, and the visual arts. When thinking about this exciting event, it makes sense for it to take place at Disney World’s EPCOT Park as EPCOT itself is a celebration of which Disney describes as an amazing, immersive tour of artists from around the world. One special fan-favorite artist has just announced their return to this festival.
LIFESTYLE
pasadenanow.com

New Music Festival ‘This Ain’t No Picnic’ Announced for Rose Bowl Next Summer

A new format music festival with six stages of artists spanning a wide range of genres from the past, present, and future is coming to the Rose Bowl next summer. This Ain’t No Picnic, coming August 27 and 28, will offer up LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, and Le Tigre among the performers. In this show, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Cronenberg, Daughter of Director David Cronenberg, to Helm Thriller ‘Humane’

Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic movie director David Cronenberg, is making her directorial feature debut with Humane, a thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga, who is also producing. Humane is a Canada-Belgium co-production between Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and Frakas Productions, which co-produced 2021 Palme d’Or winner Titane. The thriller chronicles the events at a family dinner, held after an environmental collapse where the world lost 20 percent of its population, when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly wrong. Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed short film The Endings, based on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

Festival returns to Whittington

The Whittington Music Festival will return to the picturesque setting of its Shropshire village home next year. It moved to Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry this year with three sell out concerts just days after Covid restrictions were lifted in May. The programme for the 2022 Festival will provide early...
MUSIC
Travel Weekly

MSC Virtuosa to return to UK next summer

MSC Cruises will bring MSC Virtuosa back to Southampton next summer before it deploys another ship during the winter season. MSC Virtuosa, which can carry up to 6,300-passengers, will operate a mix of 20 sailings, ranging in length from two to 14 nights calling into destinations in Norway, the Baltics and the western Mediterranean. Voyages are now available to book.
WORLD
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Nutcracker: A 'return to a normal holiday tradition'

“THE NUTCRACKER” When: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 12 Where: Placer High School theater, 123 Agard Street, Auburn Cost: $15 for children 12 and under; $20 for standard seats; $25 for premium seats. Tickets: placertheatreballet.org.
AUBURN, CA
Entertainment
Festival
Society
Coronavirus
Celebrities
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Marlborough Gallery Represents Le’Andra LeSeur, Liste Launches Artist Index, and More

Marlborough Gallery Now Represents Le’Andra LeSeur Marlborough Gallery, which has locations in New York and London, will now represent New Jersey–based multidisciplinary artist Le’Andra LeSeur. Working across various mediums including video, installation, photography, painting, and performance, LeSeur’s practice examines topics related to Blackness, queerness, and femininity. Blum & Poe Now Represents Anna Park Blum & Poe has announced it has added  South Korea–born, Brooklyn-based artist Anna Park to its roster. Park produces charcoal drawings that draw on traditions in abstraction and figuration. Park’s first solo exhibition with the dealer opened in Tokyo this past September. A solo presentation dedicated to her work is...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Anton Herbert, Risk-Taking Collector of Conceptualism and Minimalism, Is Dead at 83

Anton Herbert, a Belgian collector who over 50 years amassed a pioneering collection of Conceptual and Minimalist art, died on December 7 at 83, according to a report by Le Monde. No cause of death was given. Herbert, who appeared on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list 16 times, began amassing his holdings in 1973, when he purchased Carl Andre’s 64 Lead Square (1969). With his wife Annick, Herbert soon began focusing specifically on buying work produced between 1968 and 1989, when Conceptualism and Minimalism flourished. He focused on collecting in-depth works by around 40 artists involved with those movements, among them...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
MUSIC
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit

There’s still time to catch Theatrical Outfit’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” directed by Shannon Eubanks, which runs through Dec. 19. Ludwig is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, with several hits on Broadway (and Tony Awards) and London’s West End (several Olivier Awards). Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of […] The post Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’ Composer Daniel Pemberton on Crafting an Orchestral Score With Nostalgia and Wonder

Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
MUSIC

