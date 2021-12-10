ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Best Friends & MINI USA team up to help NYC shelter animals find forever homes for the holidays

By Susan Richard
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wSkp_0dJCQvg400

New York (1010 WINS) New York City shelter animals could be spending Christmas in their forever homes this year, thanks to a special adoption program this weekend.

MINI USA and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering on December 11, 2021 for no-cost adoptions at both the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in SoHo and all locations of the city shelter system, Animal Care Centers of NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhPqE_0dJCQvg400
Adoptable cat - Best Friends Animal Society Photo credit Best Friends Animal Society

"The last six months or so have been very challenging for animal shelters," Best Friends spokeswoman Hannah Stember told 1010 WINS. "Staffing has decreased like many other industries, and adoptions have dropped as well, so that's led to overcrowding in many shelters and thousands of pets waiting longer than usual for homes."

Stember says that's been the case at Animal Care Centers of New York City, which is why this MINI USA is not only sponsoring the adoption fees at the Best Friends location at 307 West Broadway, but also at the city shelters as well. They're located in Manhattan at 326 East 110th Street, in Brooklyn, at 2336 Linden Boulevard and on Staten Island, at 3139 Veterans Road West.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To learn more, visit bestfriendsny.org and nycacc.org .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Shelters#Cat#Mini Usa#Animal Care Centers
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy