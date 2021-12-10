Best Friends & MINI USA team up to help NYC shelter animals find forever homes for the holidays

New York (1010 WINS) New York City shelter animals could be spending Christmas in their forever homes this year, thanks to a special adoption program this weekend.

MINI USA and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering on December 11, 2021 for no-cost adoptions at both the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in SoHo and all locations of the city shelter system, Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Adoptable cat - Best Friends Animal Society Photo credit Best Friends Animal Society

"The last six months or so have been very challenging for animal shelters," Best Friends spokeswoman Hannah Stember told 1010 WINS. "Staffing has decreased like many other industries, and adoptions have dropped as well, so that's led to overcrowding in many shelters and thousands of pets waiting longer than usual for homes."

Stember says that's been the case at Animal Care Centers of New York City, which is why this MINI USA is not only sponsoring the adoption fees at the Best Friends location at 307 West Broadway, but also at the city shelters as well. They're located in Manhattan at 326 East 110th Street, in Brooklyn, at 2336 Linden Boulevard and on Staten Island, at 3139 Veterans Road West.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To learn more, visit bestfriendsny.org and nycacc.org .