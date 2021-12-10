Help to land a potentially lucrative contract with Fleet Readiness Center East

Fleet Readiness Center East, one of the area’s largest employers, partnered with Craven County to launch the eighteenth Office of Naval Research (NavalX) Tech Bridge in the world.

The Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Tech Bridge began Nov. 15 and aims to promote collaboration between non-traditional partners to meet the technological needs of both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

It takes on-base issues into a commercial business space to foster more shared knowledge and increased innovation in solutions.

A non-traditional partner is an entity that does not have an established relationship with federal government agencies, said John Olmstead, FRC East public affairs officer. Non-profit organizations, small businesses, start-ups, academia or local governments are examples of non-traditional partners that have worked in other Tech Bridges.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity at ENC Tech Bridge to invest in the diverse network of talent here in our region while providing the mechanisms to apply cutting-edge technologies toward innovative solutions which will improve support for our warfighters [soldier in combat] when and where they need it most,” said Lt. Col. Tegan Owen, FRCE’s Organizational Innovation Leader, in a press release.

Initially, the ENC Tech Bridge will concentrate efforts on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and additive manufacturing. It will allow for the creation of strategies that traditional methods do not by breaking down the barriers between the Navy and outside entities.

The ENC Tech Bridge will not only advance military operations, but also has the capacity to boost Craven County’s local economy.

“I’m excited to see the partnerships and collaboration between universities, the Department of Defense and business,” said ET Mitchell, Craven County commissioner, in a press release. “The potential for the NavalX Tech Bridge in Craven County to help create and execute innovative ideas to assist the Navy and Marines is limitless.”

For the fiscal year of 2020, NavalX Tech Bridges generated more than $50 million through small business innovation research projects and established over 20,000 new connections with local and state governments and industries, Olmstead said.

Olmstead said that Craven County’s economy could be positively impacted by the ENC Tech Bridge in numerous ways.

“Examples include partnerships with educational institutions to strengthen STEM curriculums, providing opportunities to business or non-profits that lack experience doing business with the federal government and facilitating the sharing of technological advancements,” said Olmstead.

The collaborative process begins through different avenues of communication. A potential partner with an idea can directly contact the Tech Bridge or roles could be reverse if the Tech Bridge identifies a vendor with capabilities that fulfill their idea.

The Tech Bridge may also advertise in the future to bring in more partners.

Though the program is not yet a month old, it has already generated conversations.

“There have been multiple businesses and academic institutions that have reached out with interest in partnering. The venture has also facilitated our pursuit of a competitive Department of Defense STEM grant that has the potential of widely impacting the local area,” Olmstead said.

County leadership approached FRC East about partnering and discussions began in February.

Moving into 2022 when the Tech Bridge begins to form concrete relationships with local institutions, Olmstead said they will look to implement several key projects around improving the efficiency of warfighters.

Olmstead said FRC East is excited for the next phase of operations at the ENC Tech Bridge.

“In the near term, advanced manufacturing projects, technology transfer and further developing our partnerships for idea and solution generation,” Olmstead said.

