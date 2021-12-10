Stamkos has 4-point game, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Taylor Raddysh added goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ondrej Kase had two goals, William Nylander also scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs.

