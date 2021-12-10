ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stamkos has 4-point game, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 5-3

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMNcC_0dJCQbGm00

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored early and set up Tampa Bay’s final three goals as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Thursday night.

Ondrej Palat scored twice and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Taylor Raddysh added goals for Tampa Bay.  Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Ondrej Kase had two goals, William Nylander also scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs game postponed

The news is worse for the Calgary Flames who have seven people involved in a Covid outbreak. They will have at least three games postponed, including the Leafs game on Thursday. The Leafs will have three days off between the Oilers game on Tuesday and the weekend back-to-back against the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways as Oilers’ Spiral Continues in 5-1 Loss to Maple Leafs

It’s said that when it rains, it pours. However, snow is more fitting for this time of year, and in that case, the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of a blizzard. Tuesday (Dec. 14) started with the city under half a foot of fresh powder, and Oilers center Ryan McLeod placed being in COVID Protocol. It ended with a wind chill well below -20 Celsius and Oilers coach Dave Tippett entering Protocol.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
William Nylander
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ap#Tampa Bay#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
WFLA

WFLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy