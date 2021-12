COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football commit Terrance Brooks of Little Elm High School has flipped to Texas. The nation’s No. 59 player and No. 8 cornerback’s journey into the 2022 class moved quickly over the summer. He earned an offer on June 14, was on campus for an official visit seven days later then committed on June 30. He was the only top 100 among the four defensive backs in the class, with the others being Jyaire Brown, Kye Stokes and Ryan Turner.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO