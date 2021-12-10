ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Azure Orbital opens up space to everyone

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Azure Space, Microsoft’s project for bringing the power of cloud computing to the space and satellite-related connectivity/compute industry, is getting a significant upgrade, the company have revealed. In a new blog post, Microsoft detailed new partnerships and new features that it hopes will result in better satellite imagery,...

TechRadar

TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

