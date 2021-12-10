ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Infrastructure Law Invites Teen Truckers To Drive Commercial Big Rigs

By Wyatt Goolsby
 5 days ago

Teen drivers will soon be getting behind the wheel of commercial semi-trucks, and that has safety advocates concerned.

The new infrastructure law, signed by President Biden in November, invites 18 to 20-year-olds to drive big rigs on interstate highways. The goal of the apprenticeship program is to relieve the nationwide truck driver shortage and a supply chain squeeze. However, owner/operator Paul Pavilionis, a longtime trucker, says he doesn't think it's a good idea.

“It’s bad enough, and to have an 18-year-old behind the wheel, that would just scare me,” Pavilionis said. “When I was 18, I didn’t pretty much know what I wanted to do, let alone go that far away from home.”

Safety groups are also voicing concerns . They cite a recent study which ranks 19 to 24-year-olds as the worst drivers in the nation. Specifically, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 88 percent of drivers between the ages of 19 and 24 have admitted to engaging in risking driving behavior within the past month.

“They’re just not focused,” Pavilionis explained. “They can’t even smoke a cigarette legally and we’re going to give them a license to go down a wheel at forty tons.”

Comments

RJ Shoemaker
3d ago

I didn't care what people say, there is no driver shortage, over regulation, lack of compensation, no parking, and low freight rates is what most of the trucking problems. 18 year old drivers will force freight rates lower, insurance will go true the roof, and will put trucking companies out of business. just wait and see.

4
Gerald Ryan
5d ago

I am a retired driver and I saw guys and gals in their 30s and 40s that couldnt drive a truck ,are we in trouble

7
IN THIS ARTICLE
