Death Valley (2021) VIDEO Review - Shudder Original - Action Horror

longlivethevoid.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercenaries with nothing to lose are hired to rescue a...

www.longlivethevoid.com

aiptcomics

‘Death Valley’ review: Great effects carry monster movie

Death Valley is a creature feature with an action-adventure slant. Chloe (Kristen Kaster) is a bioengineer trapped in an underground facility. When she sends out an emergency distress signal, it attracts a team of mercenaries and an armed militia with opposing motivations. The lab is also set to be destroyed in 24 hours. On top of everything else a terrifying creature roams the bunker.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] With Great Survival Horror and Action, Shudder’s ‘Death Valley’ Knows How to Thrill

When it comes to cool monster flicks, the name Matthew Ninaber should ring a bell. You may have seen him around this year already – not in his regular looking human body by any means, but all dressed up as the iconic PG of Psycho Goreman! Ninaber is much more than a supernatural powerhouse though, he’s also a director and writer. With several of his previous films taking on a sci-fi action approach, his latest work, Death Valley, embraces that trend – while also throwing a little monster madness into the mix.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
