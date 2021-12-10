State Senator Joe Pennacchio Vote From Paramus to Focus Attention on the Murphy Administrations Failed COVID Response that Led to 10,000 Nursing home Deaths
‘Above my pay grade’: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy claims Bill of Rights did not factor into his coronavirus executive orders. Paramus NJ, State Senator Joe Pennacchio participated remotely in Thursday morning’s Senate Economic Growth Committee, voting from the parking lot of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home....theridgewoodblog.net
Comments / 0