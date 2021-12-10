ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senator Joe Pennacchio Vote From Paramus to Focus Attention on the Murphy Administrations Failed COVID Response that Led to 10,000 Nursing home Deaths

By Anonymous
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Above my pay grade’: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy claims Bill of Rights did not factor into his coronavirus executive orders. Paramus NJ, State Senator Joe Pennacchio participated remotely in Thursday morning’s Senate Economic Growth Committee, voting from the parking lot of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home....

Shore News Network

After being locked out of Statehouse over vax mandate, New Jersey Senator votes from nursing home forced to take COVID-19 positive patients during pandemic

State Senator Joe Pennacchio participated remotely in Thursday morning’s Senate Economic Growth Committee, voting from the parking lot of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home. Pennacchio’s actions were in response to Democrat leaderships’ insistence the elected legislators must show Covid passports to exercise their legislative responsibilities at the State House in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Senator votes from vets home to protest NJ statehouse COVID rules

TRENTON – In a two-track protest of how the Legislature has handled COVID-related issues, a Republican state senator participated in a committee meeting Thursday from the parking lot of the state-run veterans home in Paramus. Sen. Joseph Pennacchio, R-Morris, opposes the requirement imposed by Democrats who run the Legislature...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Pennacchio will vote remotely from outside state veterans home in Paramus

In a protest against a requirement to show proof of vaccination to enter the New Jersey statehouse complex, Senate Minority Whip Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville) will vote remotely from outside the Paramus Veterans Home for a meeting of the Senate Economic Growth Committee on Thursday. Pennacchio and other GOP lawmakers have...
PARAMUS, NJ
Shore News Network

Republican lawmakers walk through Murphy administration’s vax pass at state capitol building

TRENTON, NJ – The administration of Governor Phil Murphy and the Democrat party announced this week that no person shall be allowed entry into the state’s capitol building unless they show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. The move, championed by Murphy and the Democrats became the state’s first official vaccination passport checkpoint in a public building.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Durr tries to shift focus from capitol vax mandate to nursing home deaths

In a statement released today, State Sen.-elect Ed Durr criticized Democrats for concentrating on yesterday’s Republican rebellion against the state capitol’s vaccine-or-test mandate, insisting that the party should instead focus on Covid deaths in nursing homes incurred early in the pandemic. Specifically, Durr’s statement came in response to messaging from...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
theridgewoodblog.net

Vaccine Passports Are Based on Irrational Fears

Coronavirus, COVID-19 policies, COVID19, Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), government mandates, Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13), Senator Steven Oroho (R-24), Vaccine Passports. by Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) and Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) The following editorial by Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) and Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) on the irrational fear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Washington Post

Senate votes to repeal key Biden administration vaccine and testing policy

Congressional Republicans on Wednesday ratcheted up their attempts to repeal President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandates, adopting a measure in the Senate to unwind policies that the White House and top public health officials see as critical to combating the coronavirus. The intensifying campaign mirrored in spirit the political...
