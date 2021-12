Precocious or patchwork could be good ways to describe the three lineups at Tuesday night’s Perry County Wrestling Tournament. Down one starter in COVID protocols and another who missed weight, West Perry rolled through Newport (51-18) and then Susquenita (51-21) to win the tournament for the third straight season. The Mustangs leaned on four freshmen who combined for three pins and a decision in the win over Newport and two more pins and a major against Susquenita.

