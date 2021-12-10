ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Let's classify tyranny as tyranny and not confuse it with anything else

By John Rolfe
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ymgg_0dJCOTnk00

Hitler.

Few names personify murderous evil and tyranny the way that one does. And like "Nazi," few are as misused to the point of nauseating absurdity.

American politicians on the right and left have been called Nazis for decades. In 1964, Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater was accused of Nazi sympathies. The same with President Ronald Reagan when he visited a cemetery in Germany where some Nazi soldiers had been buried. Rep. William Clay (D-Missouri) went so far as to say Reagan would replace the Bill of Rights with passages from Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

President George W. Bush was called Hitler for his conduct of the War on Terror. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. lost his job singing the Monday Night Football theme after he equated President Obama with Hitler. President Trump is still called Hitler for his rallies and “America First” slogan. President Biden is now a Hitler for imposing mandates to combat the pandemic.

Rolfe: Want to help the school bus driver shortage? Watch your temper on the road.

It never ends. Most recently, Fox Nation commentator Lara Logan likened Dr. Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who conducted sadistic medical experiments on concentration camp inmates during World War II.

Americans scream “Tyranny!” so easily and often that the word is losing all meaning. If being required to wear a face mask or be vaccinated for the sake of your fellow citizens’ health is brutal repression, look into daily life in North Korea. If you need a haunting personal account of what Hitler wrought after vowing to do so, read Elie Wiesel’s memoir “Night.” It’s only 109 pages but it powerfully reveals our “Nazi” claims as the shameful drivel they are.

Americans are so politically divided that many on either side will not tolerate living under the other’s preferred rules. But rules and laws are not tyranny in and of themselves. They are the basis for an orderly civilization, though some people seem to believe that personal freedom should never be limited even when it hurts others.

Politicians and partisan commentators would be left mute without gross exaggeration. It’s dispiriting to see it reach the point where health officials, educators and others who have the best interests of fellow citizens at heart are called Nazis.

I suspect that if Dr. Fauci had not held his forehead in astonishment at President Trump’s press conference remarks in March 2020, or publicly contradicted Trump about COVID-19, few people would know or care about Fauci now. Instead, he’s become a demon who represents a medical/corporate/government establishment many Americans understandably distrust and loathe.

“Communist” and “facist” are also ridiculously misused accusations, but “Nazi” is the most fraught because the Holocaust is more vivid in our consciousness than the mass slaughters perpetrated by communist dictators such as Stalin and Mao.

Just as liberals resent being called communists, conservatives bristle when Nazis are described as right wing, pointing out that “nazi” is short for “national socialist.” But Hitler’s party wasn’t socialist. He merely kept the name after taking it over and paid lip service to workers while stoking their nationalism and desire for war with the support of Germany’s conservative capitalist elite. Read William L. Shirer’s authoritative books on the Third Reich.

Merriam-Webster defines “fascism” as a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual with an autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and suppression of opposition by force.

Right or left, tyranny is tyranny. Only the labels differ. There surely are people who embrace such philosophies, but irresponsibly using “Hitler,” “Nazi,” “fascist” and “communist” only worsens a situation in which we are being conditioned to see each other in the most extreme, threatening terms.

For the sake of peace and decency, we really need to work at differentiating between garden variety political differences and intentional malevolent oppression.

Write to columnist John Rolfe at personallypojo@gmail.com or visit his website Celestialchuckle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Elie Wiesel
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Josef Mengele
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Fox Nation#Americans
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden admin, House GOP scrutinize Ilhan Omar's Islamophobia bill

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is pushing a controversial Islamophobia bill, but not everyone – including the Biden administration – seems completely onboard with the proposal. The Combating International Islamophobia Act directs the State Department to create a special envoy and office on the issue. Under the bill, those entities would monitor and combat Islamophobia around the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Brian Mast Counters Omar's 'Islamophobia' Bill

With her take on the September 11th attacks, along with her antagonist view of Israel, US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has concerned many Americans with her rhetoric. Now, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) has successfully countered Omar's "islamophobia" legislation. Congresswoman Omar has authored a bill that would establish a "special envoy,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

150
Followers
95
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy