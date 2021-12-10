Let's classify tyranny as tyranny and not confuse it with anything else

Hitler.

Few names personify murderous evil and tyranny the way that one does. And like "Nazi," few are as misused to the point of nauseating absurdity.

American politicians on the right and left have been called Nazis for decades. In 1964, Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater was accused of Nazi sympathies. The same with President Ronald Reagan when he visited a cemetery in Germany where some Nazi soldiers had been buried. Rep. William Clay (D-Missouri) went so far as to say Reagan would replace the Bill of Rights with passages from Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

President George W. Bush was called Hitler for his conduct of the War on Terror. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. lost his job singing the Monday Night Football theme after he equated President Obama with Hitler. President Trump is still called Hitler for his rallies and “America First” slogan. President Biden is now a Hitler for imposing mandates to combat the pandemic.

It never ends. Most recently, Fox Nation commentator Lara Logan likened Dr. Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who conducted sadistic medical experiments on concentration camp inmates during World War II.

Americans scream “Tyranny!” so easily and often that the word is losing all meaning. If being required to wear a face mask or be vaccinated for the sake of your fellow citizens’ health is brutal repression, look into daily life in North Korea. If you need a haunting personal account of what Hitler wrought after vowing to do so, read Elie Wiesel’s memoir “Night.” It’s only 109 pages but it powerfully reveals our “Nazi” claims as the shameful drivel they are.

Americans are so politically divided that many on either side will not tolerate living under the other’s preferred rules. But rules and laws are not tyranny in and of themselves. They are the basis for an orderly civilization, though some people seem to believe that personal freedom should never be limited even when it hurts others.

Politicians and partisan commentators would be left mute without gross exaggeration. It’s dispiriting to see it reach the point where health officials, educators and others who have the best interests of fellow citizens at heart are called Nazis.

I suspect that if Dr. Fauci had not held his forehead in astonishment at President Trump’s press conference remarks in March 2020, or publicly contradicted Trump about COVID-19, few people would know or care about Fauci now. Instead, he’s become a demon who represents a medical/corporate/government establishment many Americans understandably distrust and loathe.

“Communist” and “facist” are also ridiculously misused accusations, but “Nazi” is the most fraught because the Holocaust is more vivid in our consciousness than the mass slaughters perpetrated by communist dictators such as Stalin and Mao.

Just as liberals resent being called communists, conservatives bristle when Nazis are described as right wing, pointing out that “nazi” is short for “national socialist.” But Hitler’s party wasn’t socialist. He merely kept the name after taking it over and paid lip service to workers while stoking their nationalism and desire for war with the support of Germany’s conservative capitalist elite. Read William L. Shirer’s authoritative books on the Third Reich.

Merriam-Webster defines “fascism” as a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual with an autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and suppression of opposition by force.

Right or left, tyranny is tyranny. Only the labels differ. There surely are people who embrace such philosophies, but irresponsibly using “Hitler,” “Nazi,” “fascist” and “communist” only worsens a situation in which we are being conditioned to see each other in the most extreme, threatening terms.

For the sake of peace and decency, we really need to work at differentiating between garden variety political differences and intentional malevolent oppression.

Write to columnist John Rolfe at personallypojo@gmail.com or visit his website Celestialchuckle.com