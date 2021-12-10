ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen attack mosque in Nigeria’s troubled north, killing 16

By CHINEDU ASADU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a rural village in northern Nigeria, killing 16 worshippers at a mosque and kidnapping others, said a local official.

The assault on Ba’are village in the Mashegu area of Niger state lasted for hours on Thursday, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said.

Dozens of the assailants arrived on motorcycles and rampaged through the village, killing people praying at the mosque and looting, he said.

“Those people (the gunmen) are dangerous,” he told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Friday. “They killed 16 and kidnapped many of our people. We don’t even know the number they kidnapped because they are uncountable.”

Nigerian police confirmed the incident but said only nine residents were killed. The police have in the past been accused of downplaying casualty figures in such attacks.

The attack is the latest in the escalating violence in northwestern and northcentral Nigeria where armed groups have been targeting remote communities, killing and abducting residents for ransoms.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 23 travelers were slain in a different part of the West African country’s troubled northern region.

The large bands of attackers mostly consist of young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

The gunmen appear to be increasingly organized and well-armed, but they have not publicly declared any political aims or motives. So far the lawless groups — which a Nigerian governor recently said numbered more than 150 — do not have names or known leaders, but they were recently declared terrorist organizations by a court.

Nigeria’s security forces are already overstretched as they have been fighting Islamic extremists in the northeast for more than a decade. In many remote communities in northern Nigeria, the armed groups outnumber and outgun the security forces.

When troops arrive to quell their attacks, the bandits retreat into surrounding forest areas. But after the soldiers depart, the violent attacks resume. Vulnerable rural communities say they need more protection.

“We are suffering with the bandits (here),” local government chairman Mazakuka said. “All we need is prayers now (as) we have been crying for government support. The government has been trying their best but we still need support.”

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunmen kill 2, injure 12 in attack on police bus in Kashmir

A gun attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday killed two police and wounded a dozen others, police said, hours after government forces killed two militants in a brief shootout.Gunmen sprayed with bullets a bus carrying police on the outskirts of Srinagar the region’s main city, wounding fourteen officers, the police said in a statement. It said the injured were evacuated to a hospital where two of them died.Reinforcements of police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Mosque#Attackers#Looting#Lagos#Ap#Nigerian#West African#Hausa#Islamic
persecution.org

Jihadists Kill 16 People in the DRC

Freddy Mbayayi, deputy mayor of Mangina, told Reuters that an unknown number of people were also abducted during the attacks. “It was horrible to see mothers, children and elderly people fleeing the cruelty of the ADF,” resident Pelka Josaphat told Reuters, adding that four of her family members were abducted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mali: Dozens of civilians killed after militants attack bus

At least 31 people have been killed in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market, local officials have said. Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed the driver, before setting the bus on fire, according to authorities. Most of the victims were women who were on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill at Least 14 Militiamen in Burkina Faso Ambush

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed least 14 members of a government-backed civilian militia in Burkina Faso on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a wave of violence. The attack came a day after President Roch Kabore sacked his prime minister and replaced the head of the army as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen attacked two police providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, shooting and killing one and wounding the other, officials said Saturday. Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility. It was the first attack since the TTP...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

Two police officers and a suspected attacker died in bomb blasts at an airport in northeastern Colombia that the government blamed on terrorism, authorities said on Tuesday. The suspected attacker managed to cross a wire fence to access the runaway at the Camilo Daza International Airport in the city of Cucuta, close to the border with Venezuela, police said. A first explosion took place there, scattering the suspected bomber's body parts. "Later our explosive experts, having surveyed the area, found a suitcase" that exploded, killing two officers, said Cucuta police chief Colonel Giovanni Madarriaga.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bravery awards for New Zealand mosque attack heroes

Two New Zealanders were awarded the country's highest bravery award Thursday for confronting a white supremacist gunman during a 2019 terror attack on Christchurch mosques that claimed the lives of 51 Muslim worshippers. Naeem Rashid, who died in the attack, and survivor Abdul Aziz were awarded the New Zealand Cross for great bravery in a situation of extreme danger for their actions during the March 2019 shootings.
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

Militants open fire on Indian Kashmir police, killing 2

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Militants opened fire on a police bus in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, killing two police officers and injuring 14 others, local officials said. Police said an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group was to blame for the attack near the largest city in the region, Srinagar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Soe Naing death: Myanmar journalist dies in military detention after being arrested for covering protests

A freelance photojournalist has died in Myanmar after spending less than a week in military custody, in what is believed to be the first custodial death of a journalist since the military junta seized power in a February coup.Soe Naing, who worked as a freelance photojournalist and graphic designer, was arrested last week on Friday when he was in Yangon city taking photos of the “silent strike” protests called against military rule.Over a hundred journalists and activists have been detained by the junta government since the February coup, according to several human rights organisations.After being arrested, the journalist was sent...
WORLD
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy