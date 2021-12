If you are like me vacuuming your floors is never very high on your to-do list, even though being a weekly chore that needs to be crossed off your list. If you are looking for a little extra help you might be interested in a new robot vacuum cleaner called the Amaxos. Built to provide consumers with a new generation of robot vacuum cleaner the 8 function wet and dry robot cleaner combines both vacuum and mopping technology in one small compact form factor. Equipped with a large capacity water tank for wet mopping and deep cleaning the robot is also equipped with strong suction power allowing it to quickly transition from one floor surface to another when needed.

