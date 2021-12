Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 14-20, 2021

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 14-20, 2021, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

More deeds: Find out what properties have changed hands in Franklin County

Sealed Property Solutions to David Gutierrez, East Fifth Street, Waynesboro, $250,000

Michele Thompson to Susan Barry, Park Street, Mont Alto Borough, $104,000

Robert Van Sant to Raymond Lynch, Pattison Drive, Southampton Township, $315,000

Kenneth Mentzer to Kenneth Mentzer Jr., North Allison Street, Greencastle, $105,000

Valley Properties Holdings to Jeffrey Nitterhouse, Appleway, St. Thomas Township, $56,000

DR Horton Inc. to Steven Hanes, Cross Fields Drive, Washington Township, $369,945

Palmer and Associates Construction to Charles Goetz, South Park Avenue, Mercersburg and Montgomery Township, $225,000

SPG Capital to Benjamin Rider, Norther Lights Drive, Montgomery Township, $185,000

Zachary Kees to Andrew Miller, Jason Drive, Antrim Township, $282,000

Gina Snooderly to Kayla Oyler, Oxford Circle, Washington Township, $210,000

James Baired to Wilson Creek Estates, Lincoln Way West, Hamilton Township, $910,000

Daniel Edmands to Codey Huff, Mercersburg Road, Montgomery Township, $184,900

White Properties 2 to Pinnacle Contractors, Hunters Ridge Drive, Washington Township, $57,000

Greens at Greencastle Limited Partnership to Hari Rayarao, Shannon Drive South, Antrim Township, $578,470

Carolyn Dunn (estate) to Didier Tomas Salas, Mountain Shadow Drive, Greene Township, $184,000

Joan Norcross to Benjamin Walters, Scotland Road, $299,000

Jacob Picard to Drew Robinson, Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, $237,000

Perry Crouse to Jennifer Elliott, Nelson Street, Chambersburg, $270,000

Steven Sprow to Amanda Sprow, Brownsville Road, Greene Township, $165,000

Laeeq Khan to Wilfrid Doremil, Carnoustie Drive, Greene Township, $297,500

Norma Monn to Shelly Garman, Park Street, Mont Alto, $25,000

Marcia Gsell to WKT, Aloha Drive, Greene Township, $79,000

Kevin Tidd to Charles Powers, East Ninth Street, Waynesboro, $160,000

Thomas Welch to Colyn Parham, Floral Avenue, Chambersburg, $290,000

Darlene Ball to Rendal Martin, Hege Road, Montgomery Township, $2,200,000

Thomas Mongold to Freedom Development, East Market Street, Washington Township, $1,000

Loretta Tharp to Monique Cameron, Village Heights Drive, Washington Township, $240,000

Marilyne Pritchard to Keith Byers, Quail Run Drive, Waynesboro, $269,900

Justin Brubaker to John Isenberger, Blue Jay Circle,Letterkenny Township, $241,000

David Osbaugh to Zachary Arnold, Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, $195,000

William Everly to Daniel Enders, Homespun Drive, Guilford Township, $75,000

Stuart Pugh to Katherine Hernandez, East Wood Duck Drive, Hamilton Township, $349,900

Sobella Homes to Esvin D. Ordonez Corado, East King Street, Chambersburg

Cameron Shifler to Michael Catherman, Helens Drive, Antrim Township, $366,550

Jennifer Eyler and Betty McIntire Irrevocable Real Estate Income Only Trust to Anthony Diem, Fairmount Avenue, Waynesboro, $185,900

William Monn to Sabine Danis, Meadow Drive, Chambersburg, $179,900

Michael Shanklin to Kobe Donaldson, Creek Stone Drive, Mont Alto, $179,000

Leonard Defrank Jr. to Joshua Hull, Sherwood Drive, Antrim Township, $190,000

Shane Ettinger to Jesse Cano, Topaz Drive, Hamilton Township, $310,000

Robert Reynolds to Andrew Clevenger, Douglas Spring Court, Waynesboro, $215,000

Clarence Ernde to Stefani Browning, Park Street, Waynesboro, $195,000

Pen Mar Property to Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Pen Mar Road, Washington Township, $396,300

Michael Hoffman to Debra Ann Smucker, Gorman Drive, $145,000

Daniel Jones to First Choice Home Buyeres, Betteker Lane, St. Thomas Township, $170,000

Ronald Cramer to Simeon Wolf, Hades Church Road, Antrim Township, $172,500

Roger Beckner to Safet Drndar, Ashley Drive, Chambersburg, $160,000

Beverly Stickel to Nelson Shank, Reid Road, Antrim Township, $140,000

James Olson to Richard Oberst, Orchard Road, Washington Township, $965,000

John Smith to Oliver Homes, Pen Mar Road, Washington Township, $62,000

Mary Jane Hollenshead (estate) to Landon Hollenshead, Charlestown Road, Peters Township, $173,000

Pine Hill Developers to Jessica Underwood, Mountainside Drive, Montgomery Township, $72,500

Mt. Storm Ventures to Catherine Blair, East Liberty Street, Chambersburg, $105,000

Donna Waddleton to Matthew Shortall, Pampas circle, Guilford Township, $495,000

Yuan Jun Yu to Fox JR Development, parcels in Chambersburg, $275,000

Myron Byers to Daniel Hershberger, Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $388,400

Chad Disney to Aaron Pittman, Montgomery Avenue, West End Shippensburg, $127,500

Denise Haley to Raymon Martin, Webling Circle, Antrim Township, $295,000

Susan Brechbill to Joan Gentile, Fairview Avenue, Waynesboro, $209,900

CD Greencastle Holdings to Greencastle Mini Self Storage, lot in Antrim Township, $3,400,000

544 Buchanan to Greencastle Mini Self Storage, lot in Antrim Township, $2,250,000

John Hockensmith to East Side Partners, Lincoln Way East, Guilford Township, $1,400,000

Kathy Myers to Sergio Perez, Gsell Drive, Hamilton Township, $235,000

Heidi Deshong to Nydia Loehr, lot in Hamilton Township, $252,000

Charles Metzgar to Enrique Iglesias, lots in Chambersburg, $152,000

Holly Sherman to Joshua Kleese, Celeste Drive, Southampton Township, $234,900

Joseph Leclaire to Ann Spottswood, Ridge Crest Drive, Washington Township, $320,500

North End Development to Carolyn Dawson, Gulf Drive, Washington Township, $237,500

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 14-20, 2021