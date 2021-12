Celebrate diverse & vibrant holiday traditions at Gaithersburg’s Jingle Jubilee. Enjoy an evening of music, dance, song, and storytelling. This year marks the 95th anniversary of the tree lighting ceremony. The festivities take place at the Concert Pavilion in Olde Towne on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The outdoor venue features lawn seating with limited chairs. Please feel free to bring your own low chair to enjoy the entertainment. Masks are encouraged for this outdoor event.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO