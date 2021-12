In a government press release it has been announced that further financial backing will be on offer for businesses developing technologies that drive ‘green innovation’. This new funding follows a number of similar projects the government has announced in the last year. It will also be one of the biggest investments, with a share ‘over £116m’ available to companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs all over the country that are ‘developing new green technologies to reduce carbon emissions and utility bills and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere’.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO