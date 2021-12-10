2021 All-Herald Boys Soccer First and Second Teams

FIRST TEAM

Collin Amabile

Pope John senior midfielder

Did a little bit of everything for the Lions as they made a four-win improvement and remained competitive in the NJAC National. Closed his career with seven goals and eight assists.

Jude Ashley

Lenape Valley senior midfielder

Helped the Patriots become the highest scoring team in the NJAC Colonial Division with an even nine goals and 10 assists in his final season.

Dylan Barry

Sparta junior midfielder

A major factor in helping the Spartans go from winless to seven victories in a season's time. Led Sparta with 10 goals and three assists with one more season to still make his mark.

Anthony Crisafulli

Pope John senior midfielder

Helped command the heart of the field for the Lions. In his final season, he found the net six times and dished out five assists.

Bryan Gaviria

Jefferson senior forward

Continued the trend as Falcons' top goal scorer in his final campaign. Connected for 17 goals and added five assists. Scored in 11 of Jefferson's 18 games with a pair of hat tricks.

Robert Giordano

Newton senior forward

Braves' most dangerous threat going toward goal. Giordano was the team's target in the run of play and ended Newton's 15-4-2 campaign with 15 goals and six assists.

Nate Harrison

Hackettstown senior goalie

Despite missing the early portion of the year, Harrison registered eight shutouts in 13 games including in the team's sectional final win over Bernards. His towering free kicks made him a threat to score or assist from all over the field.

Ethan Henderson

North Warren senior forward

Patriots attacker was a difference maker in helping his team capture the NJAC Colonial Division crown and finish 15-6. Henderson collected 20 goals and added 11 assists in 21 games.

Andrei Hook

Newton junior midfielder

Hook's presence on the field was felt in his ability to mark and chase down any player from his defensive midfielder role. Helped the Braves allow .76 goals per game — the fewest in the county. Also added three goals and three assists.

Patrick Kellaher

High Point senior midfielder

Wildcats senior commanded the midfield as they amassed 10 wins and made a three-win improvement. Kellaher tallied eight goals and added three assists on the season.

Zack Mountain

Vernon senior forward

Vikings' top goal-scoring threat led the way as the Vikings finished with an 8-12 record inside a tough NJAC Freedom. Notched 13 goals and one assist in his second varsity season.

Stevan Patino

Pope John sophomore midfielder

Voted one of the top players in Sussex County and a massive factor in the Lions' big improvement. Tallied a team-high 15 goals and nine assists to lead Pope John.

Zack Prymak

Hackettstown senior defender

Tigers' shutdown defender helped his team limit opponents to a little more than one goal per game en route to the NJAC Freedom Division crown and a sectional championship. Notched the game-winning PK in the final against Bernards.

Cam Reardon

Hackettstown senior forward

Second-leading scorer for the Tigers and one of the team's primary distributors. Chipped in seven goals and nine assists, including four during the team's state playoff run before going down injured in the sectional final.

Chase Reardon

Hackettstown senior midfielder

Driver of the Tigers' success as they won the North 2 Group 2 title and a division crown. Reardon led the area with 24 goals and eight assists and set program records in goals and assists. He had eight multi-goal games on the season.

Lukas Wilowski

Wallkill Valley senior midfielder

After four years on the varsity squad, Wilowski helped lead the Rangers to their first state tournament win since 2003. Scored five goals and assisted on seven more as the Rangers' go-to attacking midfielder.

SECOND TEAM

Luke Anderson, High Point sophomore

Jeff Bischoff, Sparta senior

Henry Diribe, Wallkill Valley senior

Tyler George, North Warren senior

Nick Harrison, Hackettstown senior

Winston Hennings, Sussex Tech junior

Nate Horn, Vernon junior

Max Jaronsky, North Warren junior

Owen Lally, Vernon sophomore

Michael Lubrecht, North Warren senior

Ryan Luke, Hackettstown junior

Jack Merrill, Kittatinny senior

Gavin Mullin, Jefferson senior

Carlos Perez, Lenape Valley senior

Zach Robinson, Newton junior

Ty Vallorosi, Newton senior

