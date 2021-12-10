White Oak Animal Shelter Seeking Answers About Severely Neglected Dog
The White Oak animal shelter is searching for who left a severely neglected dog in a plastic container.
A retired police officer noticed the black and white dog on Liberty Way off the Fifteenth Street Bridge in Portview according to the animal shelter.
The dog was in very bad shape when found. She weighed just sixteen pounds and vets were unable to save her.
The shelter would like anyone that has information to call them at 412-672-8901.
Comments / 0