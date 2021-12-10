ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA News Radio

White Oak Animal Shelter Seeking Answers About Severely Neglected Dog

By Greg Finley
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLR5o_0dJCMDqw00

The White Oak animal shelter is searching for who left a severely neglected dog in a plastic container.

A retired police officer noticed the black and white dog on Liberty Way off the Fifteenth Street Bridge in Portview according to the animal shelter.

The dog was in very bad shape when found. She weighed just sixteen pounds and vets were unable to save her.

The shelter would like anyone that has information to call them at 412-672-8901.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Dog#Animal Shelter#On Liberty
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy